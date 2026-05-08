Mark Hamill has found himself at the centre of another political firestorm after posting an AI-generated image depicting Donald Trump lying in a grave. The White House responded with unusual ferocity, accusing the Star Wars actor of fuelling a climate of political violence at a moment when security fears around the US president remain acute.

The image, now deleted, shared on Hamill's verified Bluesky account, showed Trump lying in a shallow grave beside a headstone reading 'Donald J. Trump 1946-2024.' Across the image were the words 'If Only.' Hamill accompanied the post with a lengthy attack on the president, saying Trump should live long enough to see a 'devastating loss in the midterms' and be 'held accountable' for what the actor described as 'countless crimes.'

Original text: He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes. Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. — Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) 2026-05-07T21:29:24.135Z

Within hours, the White House hit back publicly on X.

'Mark Hamill is one sick individual,' the administration's rapid response team wrote. 'These Radical Left lunatics just can't help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President.'

.@MarkHamill is one sick individual.



These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves.



This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President. pic.twitter.com/daJqcyssm7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 7, 2026

A Political Row That Escalated Fast

The row erupted weeks after a shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where authorities say an armed suspect attempted to target Trump and members of his administration. Federal officials said the suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, had sent anti-Trump messages before the attack.

That incident added to an already volatile backdrop surrounding Trump's security. In 2024, the president was grazed in the ear during a campaign rally shooting in Pennsylvania. In a separate case, another armed man was arrested near Trump's golf course and later convicted of attempted assassination.

The White House has increasingly argued that hostile rhetoric from public figures is contributing to real-world threats against Trump. Hamill's post landed directly in that debate.

The actor, best known globally for playing Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, has long been one of Trump's most outspoken celebrity critics. Over the years, he has used social media to mock the president, often with a level of bluntness rare even in Hollywood's heavily partisan culture. This time, though, the imagery crossed into territory that even some critics of Trump appeared uncomfortable defending.

Hamill Attempts To Clarify His Position

By Thursday afternoon, Hamill appeared to recognise the scale of the backlash. He deleted the original image and issued a follow-up statement attempting to clarify his intent.

'Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate,' he wrote on Bluesky.

Accurate Edit for Clarity: "He should live long enough to... be held accountable for his... crimes." Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate. 💙-mh — Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) 2026-05-07T19:11:08.202Z

He also reposted part of his earlier caption, emphasising that he wanted Trump to 'live long enough' to face political defeat and legal accountability rather than die.

Even so, the damage had already spread far beyond Bluesky. Screenshots circulated rapidly across X, Reddit and conservative media outlets, where the actor's critics accused him of normalising violent political fantasies. Supporters, meanwhile, argued the White House was deliberately misrepresenting Hamill's words while ignoring Trump's own history of inflammatory rhetoric online.

That contradiction has become impossible to ignore in modern American politics. Trump himself has repeatedly posted AI-generated images targeting opponents and has frequently used combative language against political enemies. Critics of the administration were quick to point out the inconsistency of condemning Hamill while overlooking similar tactics from the president's own social media operation.

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The AI Element Changes The Conversation

Hamill's post arrives as AI-generated imagery becomes increasingly embedded in political discourse, often blurring the line between satire, propaganda and incitement.

What once might have been dismissed as a crude meme now carries greater weight because of how realistic AI visuals can appear. That shift is changing the way political messaging spreads online and how quickly outrage escalates around it.

For the White House, Hamill offered a high-profile example of what officials say is a growing problem. For Hamill, the episode exposed the risks facing celebrities who engage in hyper-polarised political commentary in an era where screenshots travel faster than clarifications.

Neither Trump nor Hamill has commented further since the exchange exploded across social media.