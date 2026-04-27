The president's push to rename one of America's most embattled enforcement agencies is equal parts political theatre and signal, arriving as ICE operates at the highest detention levels ever recorded and pursues a stated goal of one million removals per year.

President Donald Trump publicly endorsed renaming Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement, yielding the acronym NICE, in a late Sunday Truth Social post, instructing officials to act on a suggestion designed to force media outlets to say 'NICE agents' every time they cover the agency. The move arrives as ICE faces a partial government shutdown, record detention figures, and one of the most contentious periods in its 23-year history. It also arrives one day after a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, a fact that underscores the volatile political atmosphere in which this rebrand is being floated.

'Great Idea!!! Do It' — The Post That Started It All

In a Truth Social post, Trump shared a screenshot of a message written on X that read: 'I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday.' Trump replied: 'GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT.'

The 'NICE' rebrand concept had existed as a meme among Trump's political base for some time, with the idea appearing to originate with comedian Adam Carolla, who floated the suggestion during a Fox News interview with host Jesse Watters in September. The proposal gained traction through a March post by Alyssa Marie, a conservative influencer affiliated with TABSReport, which garnered over 850,000 views before catching the president's attention.

A White House spokesperson, when asked for comment, referred reporters to the president's Truth Social post. The official White House rapid response account on X then amplified the post, signalling that this was not an idle late-night thought.

Can It Actually Happen? The Legal Mechanics

The question of whether Trump can simply rename ICE has a surprisingly clear legal answer, rooted in an obscure 2007 Federal Register notice.

Under section 872(a)(2) of the Homeland Security Act, codified at 6 U.S.C. 452(a)(2), the Department of Homeland Security is required to provide notice of any agency name change to Congress no later than 60 days before the change takes effect. The Bush administration exercised precisely this authority in 2007. On 31 March 2007, DHS formally renamed the agency from the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, having submitted the requisite 60-day notice to Congress on 18 January 2007.

The Federal Register precedent suggests that a name change may not require congressional legislation.That means Trump could potentially direct newly confirmed DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin to initiate the process administratively. The White House has not formally announced any steps toward implementing the proposed name change, and it remains unclear whether Trump's directive signals a genuine policy initiative or a piece of political messaging.

The Real Story: A Deportation Operation at Historic Scale

Whatever one makes of the branding exercise, the agency being rebranded has been operating at a scale that has no recent precedent in American immigration enforcement history.

Through the first six months of fiscal year 2026, from 1 October 2025 through 4 April 2026, ICE carried out 234,236 removals. At the same point in FY2025, the total was 134,500, meaning the current administration has deported roughly 74 per cent more people over the same stretch of the fiscal year than either of the two prior years.ICE's own congressional budget justification report shows that deportations in fiscal year 2025 totalled 442,637, approximately 171,000 more than the year prior.

The number of people held in ICE detention rose nearly 75 per cent in 2025, climbing from roughly 40,000 at the start of the year to 66,000 by early December, the highest level ever recorded. More than one in three people deported from detention in 2025 had no criminal record whatsoever, neither pending criminal charges nor any prior criminal conviction. The administration's stated goal, which appears verbatim in ICE's congressional budget justification for FY2026, is to carry out one million removals per year.

The human toll has been severe. Since the start of the second Trump administration in January 2025, 47 people have died in ICE custody, based on data compiled from ICE's own press releases. Sixteen of those deaths occurred in 2026 alone, at a rate of one every 6.3 days.

🚨 LMAO! President Trump is FULLY BACKING changing ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement), so that the media will start having to call them “NICE AGENTS” 🤣



“GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT”



100% agree! Make it happen, @SecMullinDHS! pic.twitter.com/bhP7oecRSR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 27, 2026

An Agency Under Fire — and Under New Management

The renaming proposal does not exist in a political vacuum. It arrives at a moment when ICE's public standing has been severely tested, its funding is stalled in Congress, and its leadership has just changed hands.

A Fox News poll conducted on 28 January found that 58 per cent of Americans thought ICE was 'too aggressive', up 10 points since July 2025. That shift followed two fatal shootings of American citizens by federal agents during enforcement operations in Minneapolis, including ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who was pepper-sprayed, restrained, shot, and killed by DHS agents on 24 January 2026 after he attempted to protect a woman who had been shoved to the ground by federal agents.

Those killings sparked public outrage and protests across the country, and contributed to Trump removing Kristi Noem from the position of DHS Secretary. The Senate confirmed Markwayne Mullin as her replacement in a 54–45 vote on 23 March 2026, with two Democrats, Senators John Fetterman and Martin Heinrich, breaking from their party to support his nomination.

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ICE and Border Patrol remain unfunded amid a congressional standoff that has dragged on for months. The Senate approved a measure that funds all of DHS except for ICE and Border Patrol, terms Democrats had been insisting on, citing the need for reforms following the Minneapolis shootings. House Republicans rejected the Senate's package, with Speaker Mike Johnson calling the move a 'joke' and insisting the House would not accept a bill that deliberately left ICE and CBP unfunded.

The Senate subsequently adopted a budget reconciliation framework to fund ICE and Border Patrol for three and a half years, seen as a potential first step in convincing sceptical House Republicans to move on the broader DHS funding bill.

A president who once vowed the largest deportation operation in American history is now proposing to make the agency carrying it out sound friendlier, but the numbers, the deaths in custody, and the deadlocked Congress all tell a considerably less pleasant story.