Republican donors and operatives are growing deeply uneasy over President Donald Trump's decision to keep the bulk of his $300m (£222.2m) political war chest locked away, even as November's midterm elections draw closer and the stakes for GOP control of Congress could not be higher.

MAGA Inc has raised $333m (£246.6m) and spent just below $9m (£6.7m) between Trump's January 2025 inauguration and March, leaving the super PAC with just shy of $350m (£259.2m) in cash on hand as of 31 March, according to Federal Election Commission filings. The figures have stunned insiders who expected the money to begin flowing toward vulnerable Republican candidates well before summer.

'He's Trump'

The frustration is no longer being kept behind closed doors. A former Trump adviser told Politico that his 'strong inclination is no' when asked whether the president would use the money to help get Republicans elected, adding: 'He's Trump. He's going to build a skyscraper in Miami and call it his library. I hope I'm wrong.'

A separate former Trump official, also speaking anonymously to Politico, said: 'No answer is causing concerns for donors. Is Trump really committed to the midterms? Because if he were, he would spend his money first. He's going to spend some, but most donors would be shocked if he spent 10% of it.' Those remarks point to a level of distrust that is growing within the president's own financial base.

Party donors have grown increasingly anxious about when and how Trump will deploy the war chest, with concern that the White House is 'missing an opportunity to reinforce the party now when it is facing electoral threats on all sides.'

MAGA donors are quietly losing it as Trump's $300M war chest collects dust before what looks like a midterm wipeout. GOP strategists fear the 79-year-old plans to hoard that cash for personal "legacy" vanity projects instead.https://t.co/T2QUhs2wnG — tomwellborn3rd (@TomWellborn3) May 9, 2026

A Pattern That Worries the Party

This is not the first time MAGA Inc has held back during a midterm cycle. The super PAC sat out the 2022 midterms in a similar fashion, ultimately directing its reserves and spending $456 m (£337.7m) toward Trump's 2024 presidential campaign instead. Many in the party fear the same playbook is being repeated, this time with no presidential campaign to justify it.

The 2026 midterms are shaping up as a financial arms race with an unusual variable: the side with the most money has a documented history of not deploying it. Democrats need to flip only a handful of House seats to reclaim the majority, making the timing of outside spending as consequential as the total sum.

The White House Pushes Back

Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesperson for MAGA Inc, dismissed the Politico report outright, saying: 'Politico and its unnamed, irrelevant sources don't know what the hell they are talking about. We don't disclose our battle plans through the press.' A White House official separately told Politico that MAGA Inc would 'spend what it needed to spend in order to be competitive and win seats.'

Investment analyst Steve Ratner: “Trump abused his fans to the tune of over $4B with a crypto scam that has all the signs of insiders cashing in at the expense of the MAGA true believers.”

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"Trump 'scam' cost MAGA devotees over $4B: expert" - Raw Story https://t.co/6XYthTsbd0 — Linus Fan (@LinusAlso) May 4, 2026

Despite those assurances, GOP insiders told Politico they have not yet seen any of the MAGA Inc money, but are hoping it will begin to flow in the summer, with one donor warning that 'mild panic will set in' if it does not.

The standoff over MAGA Inc's $300m (£222.2m) reflects a broader tension at the heart of Republican politics heading into November. With Trump's approval ratings under pressure and Democrats already flipping dozens of seats through special elections in 2025 and 2026, the window for early, coordinated spending is narrowing fast. For GOP candidates left waiting, the silence from the top is becoming harder to ignore.