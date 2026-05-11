Donald Trump has never been one to soften his words, and Monday's Oval Office press conference was no exception. Speaking to reporters, the president made clear that despite the very real dangers he has faced, his commitment to the country remains unshaken.

'Take a bullet — it's a terrible expression, especially when it is used by me, but I am. I'm willing to take a bullet for the country,' Trump said. The remark drew immediate attention, not least because it came from a sitting president who has now survived three separate attempts on his life.

A Pattern of Close Calls

The most recent and perhaps most alarming incident came on 25 April 2026, when Cole Tomas Allen approached a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton, ran through a magnetometer holding a long gun, and fired at a Secret Service officer who was wearing a ballistic vest. The attack occurred while Trump was attending the White House Correspondents' Association dinner — his first time at the event during either of his presidencies.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the evidence was 'abundantly clear' that Allen had travelled to Washington specifically to assassinate President Trump and target members of his administration. Prosecutors described the attack as an act of political violence, suggesting Allen could have 'destabilised the entire federal government' had his plot succeeded, given the number of senior officials present.

Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, has since pleaded not guilty to four federal charges, including attempting to assassinate the president, appearing in shackles before Judge Trevor McFadden in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

🇺🇸 Trump:



"I am willing to take a bullet for the country."pic.twitter.com/k76tYIZdSd https://t.co/JWjwVgFWOx — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 11, 2026

Not the First Time

Trump's encounter with danger at the WHCA dinner was far from his first. During a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on 13 July 2024, a gunman fired on Trump from a nearby rooftop, striking him in the right ear. One rally attendee was killed in the attack, which the congressional task force investigating the incident later described as having 'almost cost Trump his life'.

Two months later, on 15 September 2024, Trump was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach when a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle barrel emerging from the shrubs roughly 400 yards away. The agent fired four rounds at the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, who dropped his weapon and fled before being apprehended. A federal jury subsequently convicted Routh of attempted assassination of the president.

Security Under Scrutiny

The string of attempts has kept questions about presidential security firmly in the spotlight. Secret Service Director Sean Curran defended the agency's security plan for the WHCA dinner, saying the attack was stopped within seconds at the outermost perimeter of a multi-layered security bubble around the president.

Many Americans aren't convinced the three attempted assassinations of President Trump were authentic, according to a new poll. https://t.co/M9WUETVZ0G — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 11, 2026

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche described the Secret Service response as 'a massive security success story,' adding that investigators believe Allen intended to attack administration officials based on his writings. Still, the fact that a gunman was able to discharge a weapon inside the same building as the president has prompted broader questions about how such events are secured going forward.

Trump's 'take a bullet' remark, however casually delivered, carries weight that goes beyond political theatre. No sitting US president in modern history has faced three attempts on his life across such a compressed period of time. The comment reflects both the unprecedented security environment surrounding his presidency and the defiant public posture he has maintained throughout it. Whether the remark resonates as reassuring or reckless will likely depend on who is listening.