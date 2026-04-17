Todd Lyons, the man currently leading America's immigration enforcement, is reportedly set to step down within months, following a period of intense personal and professional strain. According to a CBS News report on Thursday, Todd Lyons has informed his colleagues of his plan to leave the agency this June, a move confirmed by two US officials familiar with his decision.

As the department prepares for this leadership shift, the circumstances surrounding his exit are drawing fresh attention to the high-pressure nature of the role.

He is reportedly stepping down from his position to spend more time with his family, specifically his sons, back in Massachusetts. This move toward a more private life has many people asking exactly who the official is behind some of the most intense border policies in recent years.

Who Is Todd Lyons?

According to his official biography, Lyons is a member of the Senior Executive Service and currently holds the position of Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In this capacity, Lyons heads a premier law enforcement organisation with a global workforce of more than 27,400 people, including officers and investigators, attorneys, and support staff. With a yearly budget of nearly $10 billion (£7.40 billion) and an additional $74 billion (£54.74 billion) in One Big Beautiful Act funding, Lyons delivers the strategic direction needed to further the agency's national security and public safety goals in partnership with law enforcement at every level, both at home and abroad.

A report from The Boston Globe suggests that Lyons does not fit the image of a fierce partisan that many would associate with the head of such a debated federal department. As a family man with two sons and a wife who teaches in the public school system, Lyons has admitted to feeling a sense of empathy for those separated by immigration enforcement.

He shared in an interview that his roles as a husband and father naturally make him reflect on those situations, though he noted that 'I never put my family in a situation where they're committing a crime.'

A Career in Federal Enforcement

An Air Force veteran with experience serving overseas, Lyons began his career with ICE as an agent in Dallas back in 2007. He eventually climbed the ranks to become the second-in-command at that office before taking over as the field office director for the Boston region, where he managed operations across the whole of New England.

BREAKING: I’m told that Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons submitted his resignation to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin today. He will be staying on until May 31st to help with the transition. He oversaw roughly 584,000 ICE deportations since President Trump’s inauguration, and plans… pic.twitter.com/bthnCZjlPU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 17, 2026

Following his time in New England, Lyons moved into leadership positions at the agency's headquarters, which included serving as the assistant director for field operations within Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Health Concerns Amid High Pressure

His decision to leave the organisation now follows reports that the intense pressure of the role resulted in him being hospitalised on at least two occasions due to stress.

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The first of these episodes occurred in September, when three officials informed Politico that Lyons required at least one night of hospital care. According to one former and two current officials speaking to the same outlet, a second incident followed in December, requiring Lyons' security team to rush him to a Washington DC hospital for another overnight stay.

During a separate event in Los Angeles over the summer, Lyons became visibly distressed when agents were unable to track down a migrant on their list following a ride-along with senior administration figures. The situation escalated to the point that one of his bodyguards felt it necessary to retrieve a portable defibrillator from a government building nearby, fearing that Lyons might require immediate medical help.

Internal Conflict and Strategic Focus

Observers of these episodes described how Lyons would break out in a heavy sweat and his face would flush a deep red. These physical reactions were linked by some to the intense pressure from the White House to increase the rate of deportations, with claims that Stephen Miller would yell at Lyons during daily morning briefings with officials.

However, these accounts were contested by others who denied that Stephen Miller shouted at Lyons, suggesting instead that the deputy chief of staff was simply 'passionate' in his approach.

Todd Lyons, acting @ICEgov director, refused to apologize to the families of Renee Good & Alex Pretti for the administration labeling them domestic terrorists.



Instead, he said he would “welcome the opportunity to speak to the (Good) family in private.” pic.twitter.com/242uHDwgxY — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 12, 2026

While Lyons has publicly championed the deportation initiatives of the Trump administration and stood by his agents after the tragic deaths of American citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good, his private approach was reportedly more nuanced. Those with knowledge of his work behind the scenes suggest that Lyons advocated for enforcement efforts to focus more specifically on individuals with criminal records.

The Search for Stability

The abrupt departure of such a high-profile figure leaves a significant leadership void at the heart of the administration's border strategy. With no immediate successor named and the agency facing mounting legal challenges and staffing shortages, Lyons' exit creates a period of deep uncertainty for the future of federal immigration enforcement.