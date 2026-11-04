President Donald Trump had no public events scheduled for Wednesday, 4 November, the day after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. The White House schedule listed executive time and four policy meetings, all closed to the press.

The schedule followed an election-night reception that reportedly emptied as Democratic victories mounted. Trump later blamed Fox News and Republican candidates for the losses, saying Republicans would have won in a landslide had he been on the ballot.

Trump's Wednesday Schedule Contains No Public Events

The White House schedule showed executive time at 8am and policy meetings at 11am, 1.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm. No public presidential events were listed. The schedule did not identify any previously announced appearance that had been cancelled.

Trump held a White House news conference on 7 November 2018, the day after Democrats won the House in that year's midterm elections. No public address on the election results appeared on his Wednesday schedule.

Inside the White House Election-Night Reception

The Daily Mail, citing unnamed White House sources, reported that Cabinet members, political advisers and allies gathered in the East Room from 7pm on election night to watch the results. The newspaper said trays of The Cheesecake Factory appetisers and screens showing election returns were laid out for guests.

As Democratic victories mounted, attendees began leaving, according to the Daily Mail. Much of the room had reportedly emptied by the time Democrats were projected to take the House shortly before 10pm, while some aides left for nearby bars.

According to the Daily Mail, Trump remained in the White House residence with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and aide Natalie Harp, watching Fox News. Harp frequently accompanies the president on trips. One source described the atmosphere upstairs as 'very, very dark'. CBS News separately reported a muted mood among White House officials ahead of the results.

Trump Blames Fox News and Republicans After Election Losses

Trump blamed Fox News for Republican losses in a Truth Social post, saying the network 'bears responsibility for these losses' by repeatedly featuring Democratic opposition. He also claimed Republicans would have won 'IN A LANDSLIDE' if he had been on the ballot.

He attacked Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whom he had endorsed, after Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated him. Trump wrote that Abbott would not have lost if he had not become a 'RINO', or Republican in name only. Hinojosa's victory will end more than three decades of Republican control of the Texas governor's office when she takes office in January.

During a call-in interview with Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum on election night, Trump said he was surprised by the results and congratulated Democrats. He blamed some Republican candidates for failing to energise voters and said he would veto legislation he considered 'insane'.

Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress in January

Democrats will take control of congressional committees and their investigative agendas when the new Congress convenes in January. House Democrats will set the legislative agenda and conduct investigations, with authorised committees able to issue subpoenas under congressional rules.

Senate Democrats will gain leverage over nominations and legislation, although procedural requirements will still shape what can pass. Trump retains his veto and authority to issue executive orders, subject to legal and statutory limits.

Democrats Win House and Senate in Midterm Upset

Democrats won both chambers in the 3 November elections, flipping at least seven Senate seats and gaining more than two dozen House districts, according to election reporting. The victories included states Trump carried in 2024, returning Democrats to control of both chambers for the first time since January 2023.

In Texas, James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, the state's attorney general, becoming the first Democrat to win a Texas US Senate election since 1988. Adam Hamilton defeated Republican Senator Roger Marshall in Kansas, where voters had not elected a Democratic senator since 1932. In Maine, Troy Jackson defeated Republican Senator Susan Collins.

The other Democratic Senate victories came in Iowa, South Carolina, Ohio and North Carolina. Josh Turek defeated Ashley Hinson in Iowa, Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham in South Carolina, Sherrod Brown defeated Jon Husted in Ohio, and Roy Cooper won North Carolina's open seat.

Trump had urged supporters to vote as though he were on the ballot. The new Congress convenes on 3 January 2027, giving Democrats two years to shape legislation and investigate the administration while Trump remains in office.