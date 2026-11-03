President Donald Trump said he would issue pre-emptive pardons for Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, and people who had worked for him if Democrats take control of Congress and pursue investigations into his administration. In an interview published on 2 November with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine for the 'Pod Force One' podcast, Trump said: 'I would if I needed to. Sure.' He later added: 'I'd do it.'

The remarks come as Democrats have pledged investigations into the Trump administration if they win control of the House of Representatives. Musk led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a cost-cutting initiative, during the early months of Trump's second administration. A Democratic House majority could issue subpoenas, demand records and compel testimony.

A presidential pardon can cover past federal criminal offences but does not prevent congressional investigations, civil lawsuits or state prosecutions. Its application to some forms of congressional contempt remains legally disputed.

Trump Offers Pardons if Democrats Pursue Investigations

Devine asked Trump about Democratic proposals to investigate Musk and possible action involving his companies, SpaceX and Tesla. Trump dismissed talk of arresting Musk or nationalising SpaceX, then added: 'But if it is talk, we'll have to protect them.'

Asked whether he would issue pardons, Trump replied: 'I would if I needed to. Sure.' He later added: 'I'd do it.' Trump pointed to pre-emptive pardons issued by former President Joe Biden shortly before leaving office in January 2025. He also cited the pardons he granted to nearly 1,500 people who were charged or convicted in connection with the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump Says Protection Would Extend to Administration Staff

Musk was the focus of Devine's question, but Trump also indicated he would consider pardons for aides and others who had worked for him if Democrats pursued investigations after the midterms.

The interview did not establish that Musk or any other prospective recipient faced a specific federal charge. Trump did not announce a formal pardon process or identify alleged offences that any future clemency might cover.

Presidential Pardons Would Not Block Congressional Investigations

The US Constitution gives the president authority to grant pardons for 'Offences against the United States', except in cases of impeachment. The power covers federal criminal offences, not state crimes or private civil claims.

A pre-emptive pardon can cover federal offences already committed, even if charges have not been filed. It cannot provide advance immunity for future crimes. A pardon can shield someone from federal prosecution for covered conduct, but it does not erase the underlying events or prevent Congress from examining them.

A House committee could seek documents, summon witnesses and hold hearings even if someone involved had received a pardon. It would still need to act within its authority and for a valid legislative purpose. Recipients could also face civil litigation or state prosecution where the conduct falls under those jurisdictions.

Congress has several mechanisms to respond when witnesses refuse to comply with lawful demands, including statutory criminal contempt, inherent contempt and civil enforcement. Whether the president can pardon statutory criminal contempt of Congress has not been definitively resolved.

The Supreme Court has upheld presidential pardons for criminal contempt of court, but that ruling does not settle the question for Congress. Legal scholars have argued that Congress's inherent contempt power, which derives from its own constitutional authority, falls outside the president's pardon power.

A pardon could shield a recipient from federal prosecution for covered past conduct without preventing congressional oversight. Lawmakers could still investigate, seek records and publish findings.

Democrats Prepare Investigations Ahead of Midterms

The interview was published on 2 November, on the eve of the midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress for the final two years of Trump's term. Democrats have said a House majority would allow them to investigate DOGE's spending cuts, its access to federal data and Musk's business interests, including SpaceX's government contracts.

Trump also discussed how he would respond if Democrats controlled Congress, saying he could become 'Mr Veto' to block legislation.

His comments left open whether he would use the power to protect Musk and former aides from federal prosecution, even as a Democratic-led House pursued its own inquiries.