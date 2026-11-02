Larissa Portnoff is a clinical psychologist and clinical director of New York Psychology Practice. She attracted attention after posting a video in which she describes herself as 'one of the child victims of Donald Trump', alleging encounters with the US president that began during childhood and later contact she interprets as intimidation.

Portnoff's academic background includes a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Denver and postgraduate degrees from Columbia University. The allegations in her video have not been independently corroborated in the public records identified for this article.

Portnoff's Background in Clinical Psychology

Portnoff earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Denver in 2011. She subsequently studied at Columbia University, completing a master's degree in 2017, an MPhil in 2019 and a PhD in clinical psychology in 2021, according to her professional biography.

She serves as clinical director of New York Psychology Practice, which offers remote therapy. The practice lists trauma, anxiety, depression, mood disorders and eating disorders among the conditions it treats.

Her professional profile provides a documented picture of her education and clinical role. It is separate from the allegations she has made about her childhood and subsequent experiences.

Video Describes Alleged Encounters Beginning in Childhood

In a video that circulated on social media on 2 November 2026, Portnoff says the alleged encounters began when she was about eight years old. She describes the conduct as intensifying around age 10 and continuing until she was approximately 12.

She says she was targeted again at around 16 or 17, describing what she alleges was further sexual exploitation involving Trump and members of his inner circle. Portnoff also refers to what she calls a 'pedophile ring'.

She alleges that the contact continued into adulthood. Portnoff says she was contacted by someone she believes was acting as a political fixer and recounts an invitation to a New York Yankees game on 11 September 2025. She interprets the invitation as an attempt to intimidate her.

Trump's attendance at the game is documented, but the invitation Portnoff describes and the motive she attributes to it have not been independently established.

Portnoff further alleges that a person who contacted her knew her home address and that sealed records identifying her as Jane Doe had been accessed. She also alleges that evidence connected to her reports was destroyed and that there was an attempt on her life after she filed a report.

The video does not identify a specific political fixer or establish who allegedly accessed the records, destroyed evidence or attempted to harm her. Portnoff characterises the alleged conduct as organised crime intersecting with national security and calls for Trump to be removed from office.

The material reviewed for this article did not identify any court filings, police reports or other public documents that independently corroborate Portnoff's allegations. The search did not establish that such records do not exist, but the claims remain based on her account.

Video Draws Political Attention Before Midterm Elections

The video circulated on social media on 2 November, the day before the 3 November 2026 US midterm elections. Political commentator Brian Krassenstein described the allegations as a 'November Surprise' and urged Republicans to respond.

Krassenstein's posts added a political dimension to the online discussion but did not provide independent evidence supporting the allegations. Portnoff's academic and professional background is documented in public listings. The alleged childhood encounters, sexual exploitation and subsequent intimidation remain unverified.