Donald Trump has suffered a major political setback, and the fallout could reach his family's business empire.

After Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress in November's midterms, lawmakers are preparing to scrutinise financial arrangements involving the president's relatives, allies and companies.

TIME delivered a pointed rebuke with its November 23 issue, showing Trump with an 'I Voted' sticker covering his mouth.

Its cover story, 'Inside the Democrats' Plans to Take On Trump', examines how Democrats intend to use their new congressional power. The image is provocative. The investigations behind it could prove far more consequential.

TIME Magazine’s new cover pic.twitter.com/Wc3KxE2FUp — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 4, 2026

Trump's Family Business Empire Faces Scrutiny

Democrats won control of the House and Senate, gaining at least 30 House seats and a Senate majority of at least 54 to 44, according to Reuters. Their victories give them control of powerful committees and subpoena powers when the next Congress takes office in January.

Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer have signalled an aggressive oversight agenda, prioritising investigations over an immediate impeachment push.

Reuters reports that Democrats want to make Trump's business dealings and alleged corruption major issues ahead of the 2028 election.

The White House has dismissed the planned probes as politically motivated.

Trump Jr's 1789 Capital Faces Questions Over Pentagon Loan

A major flashpoint involves 1789 Capital, where Donald Trump Jr is a partner. ProPublica reported that the Pentagon moved toward a $620 million (£ 460 million) loan for rare-earth magnet maker Vulcan Elements after White House adviser Peter Navarro initiated the request. This came about three months after 1789 Capital took an undisclosed stake in the company.

Vulcan was also offered $50 million (£37 million) in Commerce Department incentives, alongside a separate $50 million government equity stake. Its partner, ReElement Technologies, was separately slated for an $80 million (£59 million) Pentagon loan.

Trump Jr.'s spokesperson said he had no knowledge of how the loan was put together. 1789 Capital said it played no role in securing the funding, while the Pentagon denied political connections influenced its decisions. Democrats want records explaining how the deal was handled.

Kushner's $2 Billion Saudi Investment Draws Attention

Jared Kushner's private equity firm, Affinity Partners, secured a $2 billion (£1.4 billion) commitment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in 2021, after he left the White House.

His former role as a senior presidential adviser has fuelled questions about the overlap between foreign investment and political access.

His lawyer, Chad Mizelle, has rejected allegations of wrongdoing, saying critics have not identified a rule or regulation Kushner violated.

Trump's Crypto Connections Add Another Flashpoint

World Liberty Financial's USD1 stablecoin was used to settle a $2 billion investment by UAE-backed MGX in Binance.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Binance helped build the stablecoin's technology. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao was later pardoned by Trump in October 2025, prompting further questions about potential conflicts of interest.

The sequence has drawn scrutiny, although no established finding links the pardon to the business arrangement.

The Battle Could Shape Trump's Final Years

Representative Robert Garcia and Senator Ron Wyden are among the leading Democrats positioned to drive congressional oversight.

The inquiries could reach beyond family investments to the administration's wider financial relationships.

Trump's team has warned against politically motivated investigations. But Democrats can now demand records, summon witnesses and put the president's business connections under a brighter spotlight. TIME delivered the insult. Congress could deliver the consequences.