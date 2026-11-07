Wallets linked to Trump Media reportedly moved 4,259 bitcoins, valued at approximately $342 million (£254 million, €305 million), to Crypto.com on 5 November 2026.

Blockchain tracking indicates a transfer, not a confirmed sale. Its timing has drawn attention ahead of a date when holders of the company's convertible notes can demand cash repurchases.

Trump Media, the company behind Truth Social, had previously disclosed that a nearly identical quantity of bitcoin secured those notes. The reported movement raises questions about the status of the collateral, although public records do not establish why the coins changed wallets.

Trump Media Bitcoin Transfer Nearly Matches Pledged Collateral

According to Arkham blockchain data cited by TheStreet, the coins moved at approximately 02:17 UTC in two transactions of 2,140.03 and 2,119.31 bitcoins. The sending wallets were labelled '2028 Convertible Notes Collateral'. The destination was an address attributed by the tracker to Crypto.com.

Together, the transfers totalled 4,259.34 bitcoins. In its second-quarter securities filing, Trump Media disclosed that 4,260.73 bitcoins were pledged as collateral on 30 June. The difference is just 1.39 bitcoins.

The company said withdrawals and distributions were restricted under its debt agreement. Those restrictions could be lifted once certain contractual requirements were met, and no later than the notes' scheduled maturity on 29 May 2028.

Yet a wallet label cannot establish whether any collateral conditions were satisfied. Nor does moving coins to an exchange prove they were sold. An exchange can hold assets in custody, while transactions within its accounts may not appear as separate sales on a public blockchain.

Coinpedia reported that the coins subsequently moved to a wallet identified as Crypto.com cold storage. That could be consistent with custody management, but does not rule out transactions invisible to public blockchain observers.

The reported transfer was equivalent to roughly 30% of the approximately 14,139 bitcoins Trump Media disclosed holding, including pledged assets, as of 31 July. That historical figure does not establish its current holdings.

Trump Media Faces Possible $1 Billion Cash Repurchase

A 2 November securities filing says holders of Trump Media's convertible notes may require the company to repurchase their notes for cash on 30 November. If all holders exercise the option, the potential payment is approximately $1 billion (£743 million, €891 million), plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The deadline is a repurchase option, not the notes' scheduled maturity. Trump Media warned that refinancing and other funding measures might prove insufficient, and identified potential sales of bitcoin or other digital assets among its options. The filing does not link the reported transfer to a decision to raise cash.

There is reason to distinguish deposits from disposals. In May, wallets linked to Trump Media sent roughly 2,650 bitcoins to Crypto.com. A company spokesperson told CoinDesk those assets had been transferred, not sold, as part of a trading strategy.

In August, another 2,628 bitcoins reached the platform. Trump Media described that movement as custody management, according to The Block.

Blockchain tracker Lookonchain questioned the latest transfer on X, but its post does not establish a sale. CoinDesk reported that Trump Media had not responded to its request for comment when its report was published. The reported movement remains unexplained in the cited material.