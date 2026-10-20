Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., the company behind Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, sank to a 52-week low on Monday, closing down 8.01 per cent at $6.43 (£4.80) after touching $6.40 (£4.78) intraday. The stock, which trades on Nasdaq under the ticker DJT, has now fallen from a 52-week high of $17.09 (£12.76).

The slide came as a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on 19 October put Donald Trump's approval rating at 31 per cent, the lowest recorded in either of his presidential terms and down one percentage point from a survey two weeks earlier. The same poll found 47 per cent of registered voters favoured Democratic candidates in the congressional generic ballot, compared with 35 per cent who favoured Republicans. The timing does not establish that the poll moved the share price.

The 3 November midterm elections will decide control of Congress. The political backdrop includes the conflict with Iran and persistent worries about household costs. Reuters reported on 14 October that US inflation accelerated in September, with higher gasoline prices contributing.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed DJT down 36.96 per cent over six months. Over the same period, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust gained 8.15 per cent, while the Global X Social Media ETF fell 8.59 per cent.

Heavy Losses and Crypto Strategy Pullback

In its second-quarter results, released in August, Trump Media reported a net loss of $238.1 million (£177.7 million) on revenue of $1.7 million (£1.3 million). The company attributed most of the loss to non-cash items. These included $190.4 million (£142.1 million) in unrealised losses on digital assets, pledged digital assets and equity securities, as well as $11.7 million (£8.7 million) in accreted interest and $8.1 million (£6.0 million) in stock-based compensation.

It also reported $25.6 million (£19.1 million) in legal expenses, primarily related to legacy litigation, and $13.7 million (£10.2 million) in cash used in operating activities. The company held about $1.9 billion (£1.4 billion) in financial assets, a figure that covers cash, investments and digital assets rather than costs.

On 7 August, Trump Media, Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition Corp. announced the termination of the proposed Trump Media Group CRO Strategy business combination, which was intended to create a digital-asset treasury business focused on the CRO token. The companies also converted a planned prediction-market integration into a marketing agreement. The changes marked a retreat from parts of the company's earlier crypto plans.

Fusion Merger and Data Licensing Push

On 30 September, Trump Media and TAE Technologies announced they had filed a Form S-4 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing advances the all-stock merger agreed in December 2025, under which each company's shareholders would own roughly 50 per cent of the combined business on a fully diluted basis. The deal remains subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, and its financial and commercial implications are uncertain.

Trump Media launched Truth API on 1 August, offering licensed access to posts from prominent Truth Social accounts. During its August earnings call, it said it had signed more than 10 customer agreements, primarily with high-frequency trading firms, at rates generally between $60,000 (£44,800) and $100,000 (£74,700) a month.

The service has attracted legal scrutiny. A lawsuit brought by media organisations challenges the arrangement on constitutional grounds, arguing that paying subscribers receive preferential access to posts containing official government information. The allegations remain subject to the legal process and have not been established as violations of law.

Users, Sentiment and Election Context

The Daily Beast, citing Similarweb estimates, reported that Truth Social's mobile-app daily active users had fallen from about 420,000 in June 2025 to roughly 260,000 in September 2026. The figures are estimates of mobile-app activity, not a verified count of users across all platforms.

On Stocktwits, the sentiment indicator for DJT was rated neutral on Tuesday, compared with more bearish readings a month earlier, according to the platform. The indicator reflects only the views of Stocktwits users and is not representative of retail investors as a whole.

With about two weeks until the midterms, DJT is trading as a highly volatile stock. The relationship between its share price and Trump's approval rating cannot be established from these figures alone.