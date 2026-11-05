JPMorgan Chase shares fell during trading on 5 November following reports that Senate Democrats were preparing to investigate the bank's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein after taking control of Congress in January 2027.

The proposed inquiry would examine how senior executives handled Epstein's accounts, particularly Mary Erdoes, chief executive of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management business. CNBC cited a person familiar with Democratic staff plans who spoke anonymously because the inquiry had not been formally announced.

Democrats to Focus on Erdoes

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, who is expected to lead the Senate Finance Committee next year, has already overseen a Democratic staff examination of the bank's dealings with Epstein. A staff memorandum dated 19 November 2025 detailed the bank's suspicious activity reports and its handling of transactions linked to the financier.

JPMorgan has argued that government agencies held information about Epstein's crimes but failed to share it with financial institutions. A bank spokesperson said: 'We regret any association we had with him, but we did not help him commit his crimes.'

JPMorgan Shares Fall After Report

JPMorgan shares traded about 3.3% lower at $340.47 during Thursday's session. The stock had closed at $352.11 on 4 November. Other major US lenders, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, also declined during the session.

The wider market was also under pressure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.66%, the S&P 500 had fallen 1.66% and the Nasdaq Composite was lower by 3.09%.

Previous Records Detail Epstein Relationship

Epstein was a JPMorgan client from at least 1998 until 2013. The bank's relationship with him later became the subject of civil lawsuits and scrutiny by Senate Finance Committee staff. Wyden's office said records showed that senior executives reporting directly to chief executive Jamie Dimon closely supervised the relationship.

The memorandum also detailed an exchange dated 14 August 2013, as JPMorgan was preparing to end its banking relationship with Epstein. According to the document, executive John Duffy asked Erdoes whether the bank could continue handling matters involving billionaire Leon Black on Epstein's behalf, provided the transactions went through Black's client accounts rather than Epstein's own entities. Erdoes replied 'Y', the memorandum said.

In 2023, JPMorgan agreed to pay $290 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by Epstein survivors and $75 million to resolve a separate case brought by the US Virgin Islands. The lawsuits alleged that the bank ignored warning signs while providing services to Epstein. The settlements resolved the claims without a trial determining the bank's liability.

The staff memorandum said JPMorgan filed seven suspicious activity reports between 2002 and 2016, flagging about $4.3 million in transactions. Banks file these reports with US authorities to flag activity they consider potentially suspicious. However, filing a report does not itself establish wrongdoing.

The memorandum said two further reports, filed in August and September 2019, covered more than 5,000 transfers worth about $1.3 billion into and out of Epstein's accounts. It concluded that the bank had underreported suspicious activity, an assessment by Democratic committee staff rather than a judicial finding.

Court Testimony May Inform Review

Court proceedings identified former JPMorgan private banking chief Jes Staley as a senior contact for Epstein. Staley left the bank in 2013, the same year JPMorgan ended Epstein's client relationship. Erdoes testified in civil litigation that she had recommended ending the relationship after becoming concerned about Epstein's use of cash.

If the reported inquiry proceeds, lawmakers could seek internal records and testimony concerning compliance warnings and executive oversight.