Donald Trump has fired back at Barack Obama after the former president delivered a brutal takedown of his leadership and mocked his White House renovations, branding his predecessor a 'grossly incompetent President' before unleashing a fresh attack on Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

In a Truth Social post published early on Sunday, 25 October, Trump accused Obama of mishandling Iran, ridiculed his past election endorsements and labelled El-Sayed a 'Fake Doctor' and a 'Jihadist', urging Michigan voters to back Republican Mike Rogers instead.

Trump has meltdown about Obama at 12:42 AM.



Looks like Obama’s rally really got to him.



You can tell he’s BIGLY jealous of the man. pic.twitter.com/vvVupO1Jcy — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 25, 2026

The explosive exchange has dragged a fiercely contested Senate race into the centre of a national political feud, with control of Congress at stake in the 3 November midterm elections.

Obama's Cheesecake Factory Jibe Takes Aim at Trump

Obama took aim at Trump during campaign rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, 24 October, where he campaigned for Democratic candidates ahead of the midterms.

In Detroit, the former president mocked Trump's gold-heavy White House renovations with a cutting comparison: 'He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.'

The remark gave Trump's critics a memorable line, but Obama had much more to say. He accused the administration of corruption and profiteering, criticised its handling of the war with Iran and urged voters to demand greater accountability.

'We got to flip that circuit breaker, bring some accountability to this government,' Obama told supporters, framing the election as a chance to rein in Trump's presidency.

Trump's response arrived early the following morning. Rather than limiting his attack to Obama's record, the president turned his attention to El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee hoping to defeat Rogers in Michigan's open Senate race.

Trump Calls Abdul El-Sayed a 'Fake Doctor' and 'Jihadist'

'Obama was a grossly incompetent President!' Trump wrote, accusing his predecessor of paying Iran billions of dollars and giving the country a path to a nuclear weapon.

He also mocked Obama's support for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Kamala Harris in 2024, arguing that both lost despite the former president's campaigning.

Trump then launched a series of personal attacks against El-Sayed, calling him a 'Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist' and accusing him of hating Jews, Black people, and Americans. He described the candidate as a 'Fake Doctor' and claimed he ran what he called the country's worst clinic.

Trump offered no evidence in the post to substantiate those accusations.

The medical credentials dispute has a more complicated background. El-Sayed holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Columbia University and a doctorate in public health from Oxford University. He previously directed Detroit's health department and later led Wayne County's health department.

However, he did not complete the medical residency required to obtain a licence to practise medicine and has acknowledged that he does not treat patients. Bridge Michigan's fact-check explains that El-Sayed holds a genuine medical degree but is not a licensed physician under Michigan law.

The Muslim Brotherhood allegation is a separate issue. Bridge Michigan found no evidence that El-Sayed pledged support to or had established ties to the organisation. El-Sayed has rejected claims that he is an extremist. The available reporting does not establish that he is a jihadist or a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Trump Urges Michigan Voters to Back Mike Rogers

Trump ended his post with an emphatic endorsement of Rogers, a former Republican congressman running to replace retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

'VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS! He will never let you down!' Trump wrote, claiming Michigan did not want a candidate like El-Sayed.

The endorsement puts the president directly into a contest that could help determine control of the Senate. Obama, meanwhile, campaigned alongside El-Sayed and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson, hoping to energise voters ahead of election day.

Trump also boasted that he had won Michigan 'BIG' and claimed credit for reviving the state's automotive industry and other economic activity. Those were his assertions, rather than independently established findings presented in the post.

His attack on Obama's Iran record also revived their long-running dispute over the 2015 nuclear agreement, which offered sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme. Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement during his first term.

A Presidential Feud With Michigan in the Crossfire

Obama's jibe may have supplied the punchline, but Trump's response has turned the exchange into a broader fight over political accountability, medical credentials and allegations of extremism.

For El-Sayed, the challenge is to defend his record while keeping voters focused on his policies. For Rogers, Trump's endorsement provides a prominent boost in a high-stakes race.

With the midterms approaching, the question is whether this increasingly personal confrontation will energise voters or deepen an already bitter political divide. One thing is clear: Michigan's Senate contest has become a national flashpoint, and neither Trump nor Obama appears willing to let the other have the last word.