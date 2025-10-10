At 9.43 am on 10 October 2025, a powerful earthquake struck off the southern coast of the Philippines, with agencies recording a magnitude of 7.6. The tremor, centred near the province of Davao Oriental, sent residents rushing from their homes and triggered tsunami warnings across coastal areas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said the quake's epicentre lay about ten kilometres beneath the seabed, a shallow depth that amplified its impact across Mindanao and nearby islands. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued alerts for coastal zones within 300 kilometres of the epicentre but later confirmed that a widespread tsunami was unlikely.

The latest tremor comes less than two weeks after another strong earthquake in central Philippines, heightening anxiety among residents and stretching local emergency services already responding to previous disasters. Officials said rescue and assessment operations were under way as aftershocks continued to rattle parts of the southern Philippines.

Shocks, Tsunami Warnings and Initial Damage

PHIVOLCS confirmed that the shallow quake intensified surface shaking, with residents describing walls cracking and buildings swaying for several seconds. According to AP News, strong aftershocks followed soon after, some registering magnitudes of 5.9 to 6.0. One of the hardest-hit areas was Manay, Davao Oriental, where reports indicated severe shaking and visible damage.

Although assessments remain preliminary, damage has been reported in several coastal towns. Homes suffered structural cracks, roads and bridges are being inspected, and power and communication outages have affected remote communities. Evacuations continue in parts of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental, according to The Guardian.

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 10 October 2025 - 09:43 AM

Magnitude = 7.6

Depth = 010 km

Human Toll and Relief Operations

Authorities are still determining the number of casualties. Initial field reports mention injuries, but the full extent of the losses is not yet confirmed. Local governments have mobilised rescue teams and emergency shelters as thousands of residents were moved to higher ground amid fears of coastal inundation.

Emergency services are focusing on search and rescue, clearing debris, restoring utilities and providing food and water to displaced families. The national disaster agency has advised residents to remain alert for further aftershocks and to avoid returning to damaged structures until cleared by engineers.

What Remains Unclear

The scale of destruction in remote or poorly built areas may not yet be fully known. Engineers are inspecting bridges, ports and hospitals for stability, and officials warned that damage reports could rise as communication lines are restored. While major tsunami waves now appear unlikely, authorities cautioned that smaller surges may still occur in narrow bays and inlets.

For now, rescue workers continue to search for survivors and assess the full impact of the 7.4-magnitude quake. As relief efforts expand and aftershocks persist, communities in the southern Philippines face another long recovery from a disaster that struck with devastating force.