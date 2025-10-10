A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday morning, 10 October 2025, shaking several provinces in Mindanao and triggering tsunami warnings across southern and central regions.

The quake hit at 09:43 local time, with the epicentre located off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental. It occurred less than a month after a deadly tremor in Cebu, prompting swift evacuation orders and widespread public alarm.

Videos circulating online captured moments of panic as residents fled to open spaces during the intense shaking.

Strong Tremor Recorded Off Davao Oriental

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded the earthquake at magnitude 7.5. The quake struck at varying depths depending on agency reports, with some indicating 10 kilometres and others more than 50 kilometres.

The quake comes only weeks after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake devastated Cebu, heightening concerns over increased seismic activity in the country. The Philippines sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region prone to frequent and powerful earthquakes.

Tsunami Warnings and Mass Evacuations Issued

According to multiple media outlets, authorities have issued tsunami warnings for provinces in Mindanao and parts of the Visayas shortly after the quake. However, the local news agency Inquirer has reported that PHIVOLCS did not issue any tsunami warning. Instead, the government agency only advised communities in the coastal area to stay alert for aftershocks.

Viral videos show panic

Footage widely shared on social media showed buildings and ceiling fixtures swinging and residents rushing outside.

In other parts of Mindanao, people at work and at home panicked as they looked for a safe place to hide.

@newswatchplusph A resident in Tagum City, Davao screams in fear as the powerful magnitude 7.5 quake hits Davao Oriental on Friday, Oct. 10. The powerful tremor was felt across many parts of the Davao Region and nearby provinces. 🎥 Pitik ni DanPah #earthquakeph #emergencyph #newsph #fyp ♬ original sound - NewsWatch Plus PH

Classrooms were quickly emptied as teachers and students fled to designated evacuation zones.

Some videos also captured power interruptions and the sound of collapsing objects inside homes and businesses.

Authorities warned the public against sharing unverified or unrelated videos from previous disasters, reminding netizens to rely on official advisories.

Infrastructure Damage and Injuries Reported

Initial assessments indicated minor injuries and infrastructure damage in several areas. A bridge in Butuan City was temporarily closed after cracks were discovered. Government offices and schools suspended operations in Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and parts of Cotabato while engineers inspected structural integrity.

Local businesses reported damaged inventory and minor interior collapses. PHIVOLCS confirmed that aftershocks were likely to continue for several days.

The Office of Civil Defence deployed rapid assessment teams to check for further damage, particularly in more remote communities that may have been cut off by the quake.

Government and Emergency Response

President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. directed national agencies to prioritise disaster response and ensure public safety. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council coordinated with local government units to manage evacuations and relief efforts.

Emergency shelters were opened in multiple provinces, and residents were advised to stay away from damaged structures. The Philippine Coast Guard and military were also placed on standby for potential rescue operations.

Heightened Seismic Alert Across the Philippines

Experts have urged the public to remain vigilant as the country experiences increased seismic activity. The earlier Cebu quake caused significant casualties, and the latest Mindanao earthquake has amplified fears of further tremors.

PHIVOLCS continues to monitor aftershocks and provide regular updates. Residents are encouraged to follow official advisories, prepare emergency kits, and avoid circulating misinformation online.