Colombian President Gustavo Petro has publicly accused the US military, under Donald Trump, of bombing a Colombian boat in the Caribbean Sea carrying Colombian citizens. This alleged incident unfolded in early October 2025 during US aerial strikes against vessels off the Venezuelan coast.

The claim has triggered a diplomatic crisis, raising fears of escalation between Colombia and the US. But how did this accusation emerge — and could it lead to war?

US Military Accused of Bombing Colombian Civilian Boat

On 8 October 2025, Petro declared that one of the bombed vessels was unmistakably Colombian and had Colombian citizens aboard, as reported by BBC News. He urged families with missing members to come forward and present evidence.

Petro alleged that the strike violated international law and called Washington's motive less about fighting drugs and more about controlling resources — notably oil.

While Trump publicly confirmed that one of the strikes had occurred, the US has not disclosed victim identities or offered proof that the attacked boat was Colombian.

Bombing Allegations Amid Anti-Drug Trafficking Operation

Since 2 September 2025, the US military has launched several strikes in the Caribbean, targeting vessels it claims were transporting narcotics to US markets. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stated one strike killed four 'narco-terrorists,' noting the operation occurred in international waters near Venezuela.

The Trump administration has designated Latin American cartels as terrorist organisations — a move that grants broader military leeway. Critics warn these actions may breach international law and risk civilian deaths. Some analysts argue that the drug war narrative may mask ambitions against Venezuela's regime.

Colombian President Warns About War Scenario

Petro has warned that these operations could spiral into military conflict. He asserted: 'a new war scenario has opened up: the Caribbean.'

'There is no war against smuggling; there is a war for oil and it must be stopped by the world,' he added via Newsweek.

He urged regional and global leaders to halt the alleged aggression. Petro also framed the strikes as part of a broader strategy aimed at controlling Venezuela's oil reserves, arguing that Latin America at large was under threat.

His warnings have intensified fears of a clash between Colombia, Venezuela, and the US.

White House Claims Petro's Statements Are Baseless

The White House swiftly rejected Petro's allegations, labelling them 'baseless and reprehensible.' Officials demanded that Petro publicly retract his statement before bilateral ties could resume normal dialogue.

At the same time, two US sources cited by press outlets claimed Colombians were among casualties in one strike — seemingly at odds with the official denial. The US State Department has also threatened visa revocation for Petro, accusing him of inciting disobedience among US soldiers.

Lawmakers Fear Consequences

In Congress, a measure introduced by Senators Adam Schiff and Tim Kaine to limit Trump's strike authority narrowly failed 48–51. Schiff warned that unilateral bombings without a legal basis could drag the US into unwanted war.

Kaine emphasised that no president has free licence to launch strikes in the Caribbean without oversight. Observers say if Colombians are confirmed among the dead, the US could face a diplomatic and legal crisis — possibly provoking Colombia's entry into conflict.