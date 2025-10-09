A 31-year-old Chinese hiker has died after reportedly unhooking his safety line to take photographs on a snow-covered mountain in Sichuan province moments before plunging hundreds of metres to his death, in an accident captured on video and now circulating online.

The victim, identified by local authorities only as Mr Hong, fell on 25 September while attempting to climb Nama Peak, a 5,588-metre subsidiary summit of Mount Gongga, one of China's most treacherous mountains.

The Fatal Moment

According to Chinese media outlet Red Star News, Hong was hiking as part of a small group when he stopped to take a photo of himself against the icy horizon. To do so, he untied his safety rope from the anchor point, which was securing him to the mountain face.

Witnesses said Hong then attempted to stand, but tripped over his crampons, the metal spikes fixed to climbing boots to grip ice. Without an ice axe to self-arrest his fall, he slipped down a steep, icy slope, tumbling between 100 and 200 metres before landing on rocky terrain about 5,300 metres above sea level. These events were caught in a now viral video, which is circulating all over the internet.

#china #sichuan ♬ original sound - CNA @channelnewsasia This is the moment when a 31-year-old hiker plunged to his death at Nama Peak in Sichuan, China on Sep 25 after reportedly unclipping his safety rope to take photos. Officials said the man and his group did not obtain climbing permits. #chinanews

According to reports, a distress call was sent immediately. Rescue teams reached the site, but Hong was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was later airlifted to Gongga Mountain Town, where a formal investigation is now underway.

Local officials from the Kangding Municipal Education and Sports Bureau said the hiking group had not registered their climb or obtained the required permits. 'If the crampons had not been tripped over and the rope had not been undone, this might not have happened,' one local safety officer told Red Star News.

Hong's relatives told reporters it was his first time attempting the mountain, raising further questions about safety supervision on China's fast-growing adventure tourism routes.

Online Outrage and Safety Questions

Clips of the incident have been shared widely on TikTok and other social media platforms, with many users expressing disbelief and anger over the apparent disregard for safety rules. 'One careless moment cost him his life,' one user wrote. 'No photo is worth that risk.'

The Sichuan Mountaineering Association confirmed that Hong was not a licensed guide, countering online claims that he had professional climbing experience.

The tragedy adds to a growing number of fatal mountain and hiking accidents in recent months, many of which have been linked to risky behaviour for social media content.

In February this year, Olga Perminova, a 53-year-old Russian tourist, died in Sri Lanka after leaning out of a moving train to take a selfie. She reportedly struck a rock and fell to the tracks, sustaining fatal head injuries.

Growing Number of Hiking Incidents

According to the International Hiking Safety Association (IHSA), in 2025, more than 150 fatalities were reported annually across mountain trails, marking a 5% increase from 2024, attributed to climate change and overcrowding.

Last week, a Taiwanese hiker also died of hypothermia and altitude sickness after being trapped in heavy snow in Qinghai Province. Meanwhile, in the US, a 63-year-old man fell more than 200 feet while hiking on the Sauk Mountain Trail in Washington state, according to reports.

As Hong's final moments are now all over the internet, the incident has reignited debate over 'extreme selfie culture' and the psychological pull of online validation.