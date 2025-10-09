A two-year-old toddler, identified as Theo McEnroe, tragically lost his life after being struck by a vehicle outside his home in Rathmintin, Jobstown, Dublin 24, on 7 October 2025. The heartbreaking incident occurred around 2 p.m., when emergency services and Gardai rushed to the scene following reports of a serious road accident.

Theo was quickly taken to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where medical staff made every effort to save him. Sadly, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The community has been left reeling from the loss, describing the event as a nightmare for a family loved by many.

Toddler Who Died in Car Crash Identified

The victim was named locally as Theo McEnroe, remembered by relatives as a happy and loving child. According to Leitrim Live, Gardai confirmed that the collision happened outside a residence in Jobstown at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Garda spokesperson said a Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to assist the McEnroe family during this difficult time. According to Metro UK, a statement read that 'a male infant was transferred from the scene to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.'

Theo's parents, Ciara and Shane, were present when the tragedy occurred. He is survived by his two sisters, Isabelle and Fiadh, along with his grandparents and extended family. His funeral will be held on Saturday, 11 October, at Saint Thomas' Church in Jobstown, followed by burial at Newland's Cross Cemetery.

Tributes Poured for Baby Theo

Messages of love and grief have flooded social media. The Irish Sun reported that Theo's father, Shane McEnroe, shared an emotional message: 'My son you are my world my boy. I'll forever love you son I love you so much this feels like a bad dream.'

Relatives and friends described him as a 'beautiful boy' who brought joy to everyone he met. One family friend wrote that their hearts were shattered for Shane, Ciara, and their daughters. Theo's aunt Karen expressed hope that her nephew's memory would give strength to his grieving parents and sisters.

A candlelight vigil took place on Thursday evening, where neighbours and friends gathered to light candles in Theo's honour. Local councillor Mick Duff said the community was in deep shock, extending his condolences to the McEnroe family. Dominic's Parish Tallaght also paid tribute, saying the parish would keep Theo and his loved ones in their prayers.

Fatal Car Accident Under Investigation

Gardai confirmed that a technical examination of the area was carried out by forensic collision investigators. Authorities have opened a formal investigation into the fatal crash, aiming to determine the exact cause and sequence of events.

A Garda spokesperson said that 'an investigation has been launched into the fatal traffic incident and a technical examination of the scene has been conducted.' As of 9 October, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Theo's Family Needs Help

In the wake of the tragedy, friends of the McEnroe family created a GoFundMe campaign to support funeral costs and provide financial assistance to the grieving parents. The appeal described Theo as a joyful and loving child who touched many lives, urging the public to help in any way possible.

Tallaght and District Credit Union also shared condolences, saying they were deeply saddened by the loss of such a young life. Community members continue to donate and offer support, showing solidarity with Theo's family as they prepare to say their final goodbye this weekend. As of press time, the GoFundMe campaign has already collected €5,766 (£5,010.25). Theo's family still needs €1,234 (£1,072.26) to complete their goal of €7,000 (£6,082.51).

The story of baby Theo McEnroe has touched hearts across Dublin. His short life has left a lasting mark on all who knew him, and his family now hopes for strength, peace, and kindness from those willing to help them through their darkest days. If you're willing to help, you can click this link.