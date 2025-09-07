London is bracing for major transport disruption as Tube strikes sweep across the city. London Underground staff, represented by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, are walking out over pay and working conditions.

The action affects the entire London Underground, parts of the Docklands Light Railway, and shared services across the capital.

Transport for London (TfL) warned travellers of 'little or no service' on most lines during the busiest days. For commuters, tourists, and businesses – the question is clear: how do you move around London when its core network stands still?

Why London Underground Staff are Protesting

According to BBC, the dispute is long-running. At the heart of it are disagreements about pay, fatigue, and working hours.

The RMT union has demanded a shorter 32-hour week, down from the current 35, alongside better fatigue management and fairer shift patterns.

The union accused management of refusing to engage seriously with these concerns. Eddie Dempsey, RMT General Secretary, said: 'Our members are doing a fantastic job to keep our capital moving and work strenuous shift patterns to make sure Londoners get to their destinations around the clock.

'Fatigue and extreme shift rotations are serious issues impacting our members' health and wellbeing – all of which have not been adequately addressed for years by LU management,' added the official via The Independent.

TfL has offered a 3.4% pay rise, describing it as fair and affordable. However, it rejected calls for a shorter week.

Claire Mann, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, urged: 'We call on the RMT to suspend this action, put our fair and affordable offer to their members and continue discussions with us.'

How Long Will Tube Strikes Last?

The strike began with smaller actions before escalating. Here is the timeline:

Friday 5 Sept : Depot managers at Ruislip walk out, minor impact.

: Depot managers at Ruislip walk out, minor impact. Saturday 6 Sept : Minimal disruption.

: Minimal disruption. Sunday 7 Sept : Bakerloo and Circle lines suspended, others partly suspended. DLR ran normally.

: Bakerloo and Circle lines suspended, others partly suspended. DLR ran normally. Monday 8 Sept : Little or no Tube service outside 8am–6pm.

: Little or no Tube service outside 8am–6pm. Tuesday 9 Sept : No Tube service, DLR suspended.

: No Tube service, DLR suspended. Wednesday 10 Sept : Limited Tube service outside 8am–6pm, DLR open with station disruption.

: Limited Tube service outside 8am–6pm, DLR open with station disruption. Thursday 11 Sept : No Tube service, DLR suspended.

: No Tube service, DLR suspended. Friday 12 Sept: Service resumes late morning after 8am.

Londoners can expect packed Overground, Elizabeth Line, and buses. Trains may skip stops or shorten routes. Major concerts, including Coldplay at Wembley and Post Malone at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, were rescheduled due to the strikes.

Tube Strike Locations

All London Underground lines are affected:

Central

Metropolitan

Northern

Piccadilly

Victoria

Waterloo & City

Circle

District

Hammersmith & City

Jubilee

Bakerloo

The Docklands Light Railway is also suspended on 9 and 11 September.

Are Other Railways Affected?

Other networks remain open but heavily strained. The Elizabeth Line and Overground are running, though restrictions apply. On 8 and 10 September, services will not stop at Whitechapel, Liverpool Street, Farringdon, Tottenham Court Road, and Bond Street before 7:30 am and after 10:30 pm.

National Rail services are also hit. Thameslink cannot serve Farringdon during certain hours, and Great Northern trains on the City branch face restrictions between Finsbury Park and Moorgate.

Getting Around London During Tube Strikes

TfL has urged travellers to plan ahead using apps such as TfL Journey Planner or Citymapper. Commuters should allow more time for journeys, expect queues, and consider alternatives.

Buses : Running normally, though a separate strike from 12–15 September will affect some routes.

: Running normally, though a separate strike from 12–15 September will affect some routes. Cycling and walking : TfL recommends cycling. Bikes and e-scooters from Santander, Lime, and others are widely available.

: TfL recommends cycling. Bikes and e-scooters from Santander, Lime, and others are widely available. Airports :

: Heathrow: Elizabeth Line, Heathrow Express, or coach. Gatwick: Southern, Thameslink, or Gatwick Express. Stansted: Stansted Express from Liverpool Street or Tottenham Hale. London City: Elizabeth Line to Custom House then bus. Luton: Thameslink or Luton Airport Express from St Pancras.



For now, London faces another test of patience. Strikes may end on 12 September, but the debate over fair work conditions continues.