London ground to a halt this morning as Tube strikes collided with a sudden crash of Transport for London's website and mobile app.

With much of the Underground already shut by RMT walkouts, commuters were left without live updates or journey planning tools, forcing many onto overcrowded buses, jammed roads, or expensive ride-hailing services.

TfL Website and App Crash During Tube Strikes

The TfL website and Go app went offline during the morning rush hour today, according to The Standard. The system collapsed just as hundreds of thousands of commuters searched for alternate routes.

Users reported error messages including 'internal service error' and repeated prompts to 'please try again later'.

TfL confirmed the issue was triggered by 'higher than usual demand'. The surge came as Londoners attempted to navigate the first full day of the Tube shutdown.

By 8:15 a.m., parts of the website were working again, but many still complained of slow or incomplete updates.

Without access to the Journey Planner or live service alerts, commuters struggled to find workable routes across the city.

TfL Apologises for Inconvenience

A TfL spokesperson apologised shortly after the outage. They said: 'We apologise to our customers for the current disruption affecting the Journey Planner website and the TfL Go app, due to higher than usual demand.'

'We are aware that both services are currently experiencing issues, and we understand the inconvenience this may be causing to those planning their journeys across London. Our technical teams are working urgently to identify and resolve the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise again for any disruption caused.'

Claire Mann, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, criticised the RMT's industrial action. She said: 'We are bitterly disappointed that the RMT has chosen to go ahead with this action despite our fair, affordable pay offer. We have been clear that their demand for a reduction in the working week is unaffordable and impractical, and we urge them to put our offer to their members.'

She added: 'We know how economically damaging strike action can be for businesses, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors... We will ensure that our website and real-time travel tools, including TfL Go, are updated so customers can plan their journeys.'

Travel App Alternatives

With TfL's systems faltering, commuters turned to other digital tools to get around.

Citymapper offers real-time disruption alerts, suggested routes, and taxi fare comparisons. The Visit London app functions as an official city guide, with offline maps and curated travel advice for those without constant internet access.

AccessAble provides detailed guidance on venues and transport routes across the capital for those needing accessibility information.

Cyclists can use the Santander Cycles app to check available bikes at docking stations and generate unlock codes.

River journeys can be managed through the Uber Boat by Thames Clippers app, which provides live departure times and ticketing.

For those choosing to walk, the Walking Plays app offers immersive self-guided tours to avoid congested public transport.

Expect Congested Roads

According to The Guardian, Tube strikes left buses, the Elizabeth Line, and main roads under heavy pressure.

Bus journeys took far longer than usual as congestion worsened across London. Uber fares surged, with some short trips costing £50 for only five miles.

The RMT walkouts began on Friday, 5 September, with wider disruption from Monday, 8 September.

Tube strikes are expected to continue until Friday morning, 12 September, unless a settlement is reached.

TfL warned that Tuesday, 9 September, will likely bring the heaviest traffic, as many commuters typically work from home on Mondays and Fridays.

Until then, travellers must brace for delays and rely on alternative travel apps to navigate the city.