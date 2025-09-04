Michelle Dockery, the English actress celebrated worldwide for playing Lady Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey, has revealed she is expecting her first child at the age of 43.

The actress confirmed her pregnancy this week after she appeared in London, proudly showing off her baby bump alongside her husband, Jasper Waller-Bridge.

A Star of Stage and Screen

Born in 1981 in London, Dockery trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama before beginning her stage career with the National Theatre. She rose to global prominence in Downton Abbey, the Julian Fellowes–created period drama that ran for six series between 2010 and 2015 and spawned two feature films.

Her portrayal of Lady Mary earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, making her one of the most recognisable British television actresses of the past decade. Beyond Downton Abbey, Dockery has appeared in projects including Netflix's Godless, ITV's Anatomy of a Scandal, and Guy Ritchie's film The Gentlemen. Her versatility has enabled her to transition seamlessly between period dramas, westerns, and thrillers.

Who is Jasper Waller-Bridge?

Dockery married Jasper Waller-Bridge, 36, in a London ceremony in September 2023. Jasper is the younger brother of actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator and star of Fleabag.

Professionally, Jasper has built a career in talent management and the entertainment industry. He previously worked as a music manager and at James Grant Group, one of Britain's leading talent agencies. More recently, he co-founded Day One Pictures, a production company, signalling his move further into television and film production.

While he is less high-profile than his sister, Jasper's work has positioned him as a rising figure behind the scenes in British media. His marriage to Dockery brought together two families firmly embedded in the creative industries.

A Joyful New Chapter

The pregnancy marks a joyful milestone for Dockery, who in 2015 lost her former fiancé, Irish publicist John Dineen, to cancer. At the time, she described the period as the most difficult of her life. Her marriage to Waller-Bridge, followed by the announcement of their first child, has been met with warm wishes from friends and fans who have followed her personal journey alongside her professional success.

The couple have not disclosed the baby's due date, but sources close to them confirmed that both are 'thrilled' and preparing for parenthood. Dockery has not announced any changes to her work schedule, although she is expected to balance acting commitments with family life in the coming year.

Public Reaction and Cultural Legacy

Fans of Downton Abbey have expressed excitement at the news, with social media flooded by congratulations. Colleagues within the entertainment world have also shared messages of support, noting Dockery's resilience and success both on-screen and off.

Dockery remains one of Britain's most prominent actresses, while Waller-Bridge continues to develop his production projects. Their union has attracted interest not only because of Dockery's global fame but also due to Jasper's connection to his acclaimed sister.

For Dockery, the pregnancy represents a new chapter both personally and professionally as she prepares to expand her family while continuing a career that has already left a lasting mark on British television and film.