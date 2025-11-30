Turkey has taken a giant leap in unmanned aviation as its first indigenous combat aircraft, the Bayraktar KIZILELMA, became the world's first UAV to destroy a jet-powered target with a long-range air-to-air missile.

Conducted off the coast of Sinop, the test marks a historic milestone, demonstrating capabilities previously confined to manned fighter jets and rewriting the rules for loyal-wingman UAV combat.

A Historic First for Unmanned Combat

'For the first time in the world, an unmanned combat aircraft struck its target with a BVR air-to-air missile,' Baykar, the Turkish defence firm behind the project, was quoted by Clash Report. announced.

Unlike other UAVs which are primarily designed for air-to-ground missions, KIZILELMA successfully engaged a high-speed jet with precision-guided weaponry. This makes it the only platform globally to prove genuine air-to-air combat capability.

Most unmanned projects, from the US MQ-9 Reaper to China's Wing Loong-3, have explored the concept in theory or with limited close-range tests.

KIZILELMA's achievement, however, is unprecedented: it detected, tracked, and destroyed a jet-powered target in a fully integrated radar-to-missile cycle, a feat that has positioned Turkey at the forefront of next-generation aerial warfare.

The Test That Made History

The milestone test, publicly highlighted on 30 November 2025, involved a formation flight of five F-16s from Merzifon's 5th Main Jet Base alongside KIZILELMA, showcasing manned-unmanned interoperability.

The UAV detected the fast-moving target with its MURAD AESA radar, developed by ASELSAN, before launching the GÖKDOĞAN beyond-visual-range missile, built by TÜBİTAK SAGE.

The missile hit the target jet with pinpoint accuracy, completing Turkey's first fully national engagement cycle from radar to missile without human intervention in the cockpit.

'This test confirms the air-to-air attack capability of our national unmanned combat aircraft,' Baykar noted.

Analysts say it signals a shift in the balance of aerial power, as autonomous platforms can now match manned fighters in lethal scenarios, paving the way for a new generation of unmanned loyal-wingmen operations.

Cutting-Edge Technology Behind the Strike

KIZILELMA's success stems from decades of Turkish UAV development, starting in 2003, funded entirely internally by Baykar. The aircraft combines advanced sensors, radar, and weapons systems, including the GÖKDOĞAN missile and the MURAD AESA radar, to operate in contested environments.

By integrating detection, targeting, and missile launch into a single autonomous system, the UAV demonstrated capabilities that were once purely theoretical.

The achievement also underscores Turkey's growing independence in defence technology. From electronics to missile manufacturing, every component in the engagement cycle was developed domestically.

'KIZILELMA represents a decisive leap in national UAV capabilities and air combat strategy,' said a Baykar spokesperson.

Defence observers note that the UAV's ability to operate seamlessly alongside manned fighters represents a paradigm shift, with potential implications for coalition operations and future air combat doctrines worldwide.

What This Means for the Future of Air Combat

With the KIZILELMA test, Turkey has not only entered an exclusive club of nations capable of air-to-air missile engagements but has also rewritten expectations for autonomous aircraft.

While previous UAVs could only simulate aerial dogfights or engage ground targets, this milestone proves that unmanned platforms can execute fully autonomous strikes against jet-powered adversaries.

Military analysts suggest that KIZILELMA's success will influence global UAV development, with nations racing to replicate or counter the capability.

The demonstration also opens discussions about operational doctrines, as loyal-wingman UAVs could accompany fighter jets, provide autonomous air defence, or conduct high-risk missions without putting pilots in danger.

'Bayraktar KIZILELMA is now a symbol of what unmanned combat can achieve,' said one defence expert. 'It is no longer about air-to-ground missions alone; air-to-air capability has become a reality, and the rules of engagement are changing forever.'

As the UAV descends from its historic flight, Turkey has sent a clear message to the world: the age of unmanned air combat has truly begun, and KIZILELMA has written its name in aviation history.