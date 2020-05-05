Big news for "Twilight" fans arrived this Monday when the author of the vampire-themed fantasy novel Stephanie Meyer's revealed the release date of a new book "Midnight Sun." The big reveal was made 12 years after Meyer first announced plans to write the companion book for her megahit series that retells the story from the bestseller's hero's Edward Cullen's point of view.

Stephanie Meyer, the award-winning author of the vampire romance series "Twilight," has been hinting at the big reveal for over a week. She had a countdown on her official website that no one knew what it is about.

However, she unraveled the details behind the big news pertaining to the countdown during her brief appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America" segment on Monday.

"I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on 4 August," Meyer said. "It's a crazy time right now and I wasn't sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn't seem right to make you wait any more."

JUST IN: 15 years after the first novel in the â€œTwilightâ€ saga was released, author Stephenie Meyer is bringing readers back to Forks, Washington, with her new book, â€œMidnight Sun.â€ Find the details here: https://t.co/IHD4UfAkkI pic.twitter.com/ZY3ZqnBahG May 4, 2020

Meyer first announced the plans to release "Midnight Sun" in November 2008. Unfortunately, the rough draft of the story was leaked online which forced the author to abandon the manuscript, according to The Guardian. At the time, the 46-year-old author called it a "a huge violation of my rights as an author, not to mention me as a human being." Following this, the author published an excerpt from her story on her official website but halted the work on the highly anticipated book.

"Working on a book for more than thirteen years is a strange experience. I'm not the same person I was then. My children have all grown up. My back got weird. The world is a different place," Meyer wrote in her letter to her fans on her official website.

The first book from the series was released in the year 2005 with the same name and became an instant hit. It was followed by "New Moon" in the year 2006, "Eclipse" in 2007, and "Breaking Dawn" in 2008. The series sold over 120 million copies worldwide and has been translated in at least 38 different languages. Not too long after, in 2009, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson starrer film adaptations were released breaking box office records.