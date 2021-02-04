Symere Bysil Woods, best known as Lil Uzi Vert or Uzi to his fans, is getting roasted on social media for getting a massive $24M pink diamond attached to his forehead, as it reminds them of "WandaVision."

The 26-year-old rapper revealed the diamond implant in an Instagram video shared on Tuesday in which he added the caption, "Beauty is pain." He shared the clip while jamming to what fans think is his new music.

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert previews new music on his instagram, how we feeling about this snippet⁉️⁉️ pic.twitter.com/NrPiSxiBsX — Mo ? listening to Kanye West (@MoeDaysAhead) February 3, 2021

The rapper also shared another clip of the stone sparkling in the dark on Twitter.

Ok we good pic.twitter.com/tOOIaQbcWs — Uzi London ?☄️?® (@LILUZIVERT) February 4, 2021

Elliot Eliantte, the jeweler that sold him the 11-carat sparkler, also shared a look at the songwriter sporting his new prized possession in the studio. He accompanied it with the caption, "Activated" and a diamond emoji.

In a series of posts on Instagram Story, Uzi explained that the diamond is still moving because he just got it attached and his forehead is still swollen. In the meantime, he got a "long bar in it" to somehow keep it in place. Once the swelling subsides, he plans to get a short bar to prevent it from moving. He touched the gem to show it move.

"The Way Life Goes" hitmaker told his fans on Jan. 31 that he started paying for the pink diamond in 2017. He said it was the first time he ever saw a "real natural pink diamond." He finally had it attached after he made the full payment. On the same day, Eliantte shared a video that showed the rapper getting prepped for the forehead piercing.

A fan asked why he did not just place the diamond on a ring to which he replied, "If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha... And yes I do have insurance."

The massive sparkler caught people's interest not just for its beauty but because of its location. As soon as Uzi debuted it, the image of Marvel's Vision immediately came to mind. The memes then kept coming as people compared the rapper to Paul Bettany's character from "Avengers."