Melania Trump apparently refused when her husband Donald Trump offered her his hand while stepping off Air Force One. However, Twitter users have varying opinions about the gesture.

In a video obtained by Evening Standard, Melania Trump appears to be refusing Donald Trump's hand as they climb down the steps of the presidential plane with their son Barron Trump in tow. The trio had been flying from New Jersey to Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC on Sunday evening.

The 40-year-old, who was also carrying a handbag in that hand, was seemingly trying to hold her dress down with it due to the wind, while her other hand is on the staircase's bar. When the president tries to grab his wife's hand once again, Melania moves it away, after which he places his right hand on her lower back instead.

However, after descending the stairs, Melania allowed her husband to hold her hand as they made their way towards a helicopter on Marine One.

The footage of the gesture has sent social media users into a frenzy, with many suggesting that refusing POTUS's hand was a snub from Melania. "How unpopular is Donald Trump? Even Melania has stopped pretending she gives a damn about him," a Twitter user wrote, while another joked: "She's totally voting for Biden!!"

However, others had a different take on the gesture and said that Melania was simply trying to manage her dress. "Or she's trying to keep her dress down from wind. But you keep doing you," a user wrote, while another said: "she can't hold his hand, her bag, and the rail at the same time. it's windy, her skirt was about to show all and she just had to get down the stairs..."

"Well, I'm not a fan of either but it looks half snub and half I've got my handbag, it's windy and I'm wearing a full skirt dress," a third user commented.

However, this is not the first time that a video of Melania appearing to refuse to hold Trump's hand has gone viral on social media. It has happened on multiple occasions over the past few years, most recently in January this year when the first couple attended a College Football Championship in New Orleans. Cameras caught the first lady swiftly pulling her hand out of her husband's grasp before singing the National Anthem.