Prior to the release of Beyonce's album "Black is King," rumours have started doing rounds on Twitter that Meghan Markle is going to make a return to the entertainment industry with an appearance in the visual album.

According to a report in Daily Star, an alleged screenshot of a now-deleted tweet apparently from the official Good Morning America page announcing Meghan Markle's appearance in the album is being circulated on the social media platform.

The tweet reads: "EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle to feature in Beyoncé's new visual album Black Is King, released on Disney+ on July 31st, marking her first on-screen appearance since stepping down as senior royal."

The claim has not been verified, and representatives for both Disney+ and Beyonce have not returned the outlet's request for comment. Meanwhile, Twitter users have expressed varying opinions about the authenticity of the alleged screenshot.

A fan tweeted: "MEGHAN MARKLE IS IN BEYONCÉ'S #BLACKISKING!!!!!! OMFGGGGG," while another wrote: "MEGHAN MARKLE IN BEYONCÉ MOVIE AHHHHHHHHHH." A third user asked: "MEGHAN MARKLE WILL BE IN BEYONCÉ'S MOVIE???"

"The thought of Beyoncé and Meghan Markle having any type of friendship fills me up with so much happiness. Yes," a fan tweeted.

However, several others argued that the image is fake, while some claimed that it is being circulated by the fans of the Grammy-winner musician in an attempt to promote her album which is due to be released on Friday.

In one week, experience a new visual album inspired by The Lion King: The Gift. #BlackIsKing film by @Beyonce, is streaming exclusively July 31 on #DisneyPlus. — Disney (@disneyplus) July 24, 2020

"That doesn't look like the other GMA posts and she's not listed on the cast list," a Twitter user wrote, while another responded: "It's fake it was created by the Hive (Beyoncé's fans) just for a bit of fun promo, Meghan ain't in the movie."

Meghan had previously met the "Irreplaceable" hitmaker in July 2019 on the red carpet at the London premiere of the live-action remake of "The Lion King," in which Beyonce had given her voice for Nala's character.

At the premiere, Prince Harry was heard promoting his wife's voiceover skills to Disney CEO Bob Iger. The Duchess of Sussex also teamed up with Disney later by doing a voice over for a special programme "Disney+'s Elephant."

The "Suits" alum's return to the small screen is being speculated ever since she along with her husband announced to become financially independent members of the British royal family. While the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have relocated to Los Angeles and are rebranding their image as public speakers, there has been no hint from their side about the 38-year-old's return to the entertainment industry.