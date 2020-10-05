Concern for the welfare of Saman Mir Sacharvi and her daughter, Vian Mangrio, led to the discovery of their bodies in their home in Burnley, Lancashire. The police arrived at the home around 8:45 am on Thursday, October 1, after receiving a welfare check call. Inside the home, they found the badly burnt body of the teenage daughter as well as that of her mother. The suspicious circumstances surrounding their death led to the launch of a murder investigation. On Sunday, October 4, two suspects were arrested for the arson, rape and murder. The investigation remains ongoing.

When the 49-year-old doctor failed to respond to her family's attempts at contacting her, they became worried. Police officers went to the home in Colne Road, Reedley, to check on the family. They made the shocking discovery of two deceased females. The police confirmed that the older woman was Sacharvi. The badly burnt corpse of the younger female has not been formally identified. However, it is believed to be that of the woman's 14-year-old daughter.

The police found smoke and fire damage inside the home. A murder investigation was launched to find out what led to unexplained deaths. Both the bodies were sent for post mortem examinations.

On Saturday, October 3, the Home Office revealed that Sacharvi had been strangled as the post mortem report showed her death was a result of pressure to the neck. It was revealed on the United Kingdom police website that the woman had been sexually assaulted before her death. Meanwhile, the post mortem report of Mangio's body has not been released. The cause of the teen's death has not been revealed either.

According to Sky News, two men aged 51 and 56 were arrested over the weekend on one count of arson, two counts of rape and two counts of murder. Burnley Police confirmed that the two men remain in police custody.

Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, where Sacharvi used to work, paid tribute to the doctor.

"Well liked, kind and brilliant" - Tributes paid to Dr Saman Sacharvi.



Read more here: https://t.co/KDIvVH20Gh October 5, 2020

As the investigation continues, Detective Superintendent Jon Holmes, head of major crime, has urged members of the public to contact the police with any relevant information.