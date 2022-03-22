An 18-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two women at his high school in the southern city of Malmo in Sweden on Monday. The women, both in their 50s, were immediately rushed to a hospital but their lives could not be saved.

According to police, both victims used to work at Malmö Latinskola, a secondary school in the centre of the city. Several local media reports have claimed that the alleged attacker called the emergency number himself to confess to the crime.

According to the same reports, the man was armed with a knife and an axe and had informed the authorities of his location. The Swedish police in a press briefing stated the suspect was arrested just 10 minutes after the alarm was first raised.

"The first police patrol on site was able to arrive at the school and arrest a male suspect. They were also able to see that there were two injured people inside the school," said police spokesman Nils Norling.

There is no clarity yet about the motive and nothing points out any link between the student and the two teachers at the school.

"Now a great deal of work awaits to be able to understand what happened and the underlying motive for this terrible event," said Malmö North police chief Åsa Nilsson.

The police have said that the suspect has no criminal record or history of suspicious behaviour. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Around 50 people including students and teachers were inside the school building when the incident took place. "This is absolutely terrible," principal Fredrik Hemmensjö told the Aftonbladet newspaper.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson also took to social media to express her shock and dismay over the brutal incident.

"Now the police and prosecutors must find out what happened, so that the person behind this is held accountable for their actions," she wrote in a Facebook post.