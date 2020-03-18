A court in Quebec City, Canada found 25-year-old Audrey Gagnon guilty of murder. The young mother, under the influence of drugs and alcohol, stabbed her two-year-old daughter, Rosalie, to death. After killing the child, Gagnon tried to dispose of the body in a recycling bin. The heartless mother described the child as a "pain in the a**". For the murder, Gagnon will be serving a life sentence along with a five-year sentence for insulting a corpse.

In April 2018, Gagnon was alone with Rosalie in their home in Charlesbourg, which is in the north-eastern part of Quebec City. Reports claim that Gagnon had been drinking and smoking cannabis on the day of the incident. Once the woman was inebriated, she tried to strangle the toddler to death. She then took a dagger, which resembled ones used by Nazis, and brutally stabbed the child 32 times. It is unclear if the dagger is a real relic or a copy of the Nazi weapon.

Gagnon then tried to get rid of the child's body. Rosalie's body was placed in her pram before being taken to the nearby Terrasse Bon Air Park. Prosecutor Francois Godin told the court that the woman was unable to push the pram after a point in time. She then picked the child's corpse up into her arms. Gagnon eventually found a recycling bin which she tried to use to dispose of Rosalie's body. Having tossed the body in the trash, she dragged the bin and left it at de Gaulle Avenue.

Gagnon returned home to clean the apartment and throw away certain items related to the murder. Her boyfriend came to her apartment later that night, and the couple had sex before falling asleep, The Sun reported.

According to defence lawyer Marco Robert, Gagnon had a history of drug abuse. The court was told that Gagnon grew up in foster homes having been abused by a family member. After the birth of Rosalie, Gagnon had tried to recover from her drug addiction, Robert claimed.

Judge Carl Thibault sentenced the murderer to life in prison for her crime. There is no possibility of a release before 14 years of the sentence is served. For insulting a corpse, Gagnon will serve a five-year sentence concurrently with her life sentence.