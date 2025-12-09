Tyra Banks' erratic onstage performance at a Sydney drag club has sparked an avalanche of substance rumors after fans posted videos in which the former supermodel delivers a sweaty, slurring, animated lecture about Santa Claus.

The footage, which emerged on various social media platforms, saw viewers query if the 52-year-old TV personality was 'high' during the performance, driving an increasingly viral debate about her wellbeing.

What Happened Onstage in Sydney

The incident came during the taping of an event to promote Banks' SMiZE & DREAM ice cream, where she showed up donning a big canary-yellow wig with a matching yellow Santa hat.

The viral clip had her recount a meandering story where Santa Claus was supposedly sneaking into homes to make a knock-off of her ice cream using the cookies and milk left out for him.

'Child, he ain't biting that cookie. He ain't sipping that cream. He taking a bowl from your cabinet, and he putting a little bit of cookie, and he putting a little bit of that milk, and he mixing it up. And then he put it in your freezer. And he trying to make it taste like Santa SMiZE, and it tastes like Santa s---!' Banks said while appearing flushed and out of breath.

@caramelmagazineusa The supermodel Tyra Banks was spotted in Sydney promoting her SMiZE & Dream ice cream when she suddenly launched into a full Santa Claus rant onstage with drag queens ♬ original sound - caramelmagazineusa

As reported by RadarOnline, viewers observed that her voice sounded just a little slurred as she paced the stage, shifting between exaggerated expressions and rushed speech.

The footage cuts quickly to more clips showing her describing 'magic' reindeer before launching into a clumsy rap that left the audience visibly confused.

Audience Reaction Adds to Alarm

The crowd shots included a number of attendees staring in disbelief as Banks continued her monologue. One of the clips, for instance, had text over the footage, which read, 'Somebody come collect Tyra Banks'. At one point, Banks said, 'I think I'm going crazy', adding to the viewer's concern as that moment circulated online.

Online commenters seized on the performance, with one user writing that she was 'so high' and another questioning outright whether the former Dancing With the Stars host was 'on drugs'.

One user noted the 'sweat, the wig being connected to the hat, the rant' and said there was 'so much to unpack'. Others argued that the clip reflected Banks's long-standing tendency toward theatrical behaviour.

Fans Split Over Drug Speculation

While rumors of drug use dominated much of the social media discussion, several users pointed out that Banks has always embraced eccentric performances.

One viewer referenced her history of dramatic on-air moments, including the time she pretended to have rabies on her former talk show, suggesting the Sydney appearance was in line with past behavior.

The argument over her behavior onstage snowballed in no time, as viewers picked apart the viral moment with trending keywords such as 'Tyra Banks high' and 'Tyra Banks rant'.

Some showed genuine concern for her well-being, while others framed the incident in light of her volatile stage personality.

Tyra Banks' Long History of Sobriety

Despite the speculation, Banks has publicly taken a lifelong stance against drug use. She has previously told fans that she has never tried narcotics and rarely drinks alcohol, saying she had her first proper cocktail only after turning 50 in December 2023.

She later admitted she disliked it, calling it 'nasty'. In a 2011 message to followers, she said she had been 'very lucky' not to have an addictive personality and had avoided substances throughout her career.

Why Banks was in Australia

Banks was in Sydney to promote her line of ice cream, SMiZE & DREAM, through a series of public appearances. The event at the drag club was part of that promotional push, the star embracing colourful stage moments as part of the brand's playful image.

Clips from the evening have continued to circulate widely, as the discussion over her performance grows across social media platforms.