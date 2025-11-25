Tyra Banks is reportedly planning a dramatic return to television — and her comeback may be aimed squarely at the show that helped relaunch her presenting career.

After being left out of Dancing with the Stars' high-profile 20th anniversary special, the former host is rumoured to be developing a rival dance competition series to compete with DWTS directly.

Sources say the snub has ignited a desire for redemption, prompting Banks to pitch a big-budget alternative that could reshape the TV dance-show landscape.

A Snub That Sparked a Storm

Banks was 'absolutely irate,' according to insiders, when she discovered she had not been invited to take part in the 20th anniversary edition of DWTS, which aired on November 11. Despite serving as the show's face for three seasons and being hailed as the host who would 'redefine' the franchise, she was noticeably absent, according to insiders.

'The omission was not an oversight,' said one production insider. 'They made a point of excluding her. And she knows it.'

Several former employees allege the snub only confirmed long-standing allegations of disputes between Banks and the show's producers. Some insiders even claimed that producers hated working with her and found her tough behind the scenes, a claim that, according to sources, has deeply hurt Banks.

A Controversial Tenure That Still Shadows Her

From the beginning, Banks' tenure on DWTS was controversial. Tom Bergeron, who had hosted the show for 28 seasons, abruptly left amid criticism over political casting choices, and she took his place. Some fans praised Banks's high-energy style, while others criticised her presentation, wardrobe mishaps, and creative control.

Rumours that she had been 'quietly replaced' or 'eased out' rather than resigning voluntarily persisted throughout her term. Sources say Banks has been troubled by rumours of a behind-the-scenes termination even though she officially stated that her departure was due to business obligations.

'She's never accepted the idea that viewers or producers blamed her for the show's troubles,' one insider revealed. 'The narrative that she failed? That eats at her.'

A Rival Dance Show in the Making

According to people close to Banks, she is now determined to regain control of her reputation and intends to do so by competing against DWTS.

Banks has reportedly started submitting proposals for a new dancing competition series to primary streaming services and networks. She is reportedly working with a former ABC producer to develop an eye-catching, contemporary concept featuring genuine dance teams, celebrity competitors, and a worldwide competitive component.

According to an insider, 'she wants to prove she can create a hit without the DWTS producers who dismissed her.' 'She wants a show that says, 'If they had listened to me, Dancing with the Stars could have been like this.''

Banks allegedly feels that her experience as the founder and executive producer of America's Next Top Model, a global brand with 49 international versions, gives her the competence and authority to create a world-class reality format from scratch.

Motivated by Redemption and Revenge

Sources describe Banks as 'furious,' 'offended,' and 'looking for redemption.' Others say she sees the endeavour as a direct way to 'answer' those who questioned her ability during her DWTS tenure.

'She believes that by excluding her from the anniversary special, DWTS degraded her,' a source stated. 'She now wants to retaliate through success rather than drama.'

'Tyra's competitive,' said another. She wants to win by starting a larger, younger, more inventive dance show that garners attention, ratings, or status.

Tyra Banks is not taking her DWTS rejection lightly, regardless of whether her new series is successful. Furthermore, the next major battle in TV dance competitions might just be getting started.