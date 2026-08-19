The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice, disrupting economic links that had only recently begun to recover after months of regional conflict.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the measures were introduced on Tuesday in response to regional escalation that it said had undermined regional and international peace and security. Communications Director Afra Al Hameli said the suspension would remain in place 'until further notice.'

The announcement followed an incident in which UAE air defences detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran. The UAE said one fell outside its territorial waters and the other inside them, while a later assessment concluded that both were targeting maritime navigation. Iran rejected the allegation, with its foreign ministry describing the claim as harmful to regional trust.

Missile Alert Raises Shipping Concerns

The missile incident was accompanied by an emergency notification sent to residents in the UAE, according to local reports. The warning was lifted within minutes, while the Ministry of Defence later said its assessment indicated that the missiles had been directed at maritime navigation.

The incident came as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained heavily disrupted. Reuters reported that the UAE's missile warning was the first such incident since May. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations also received a report of a vessel being struck by an unknown projectile while leaving the strait. The vessel sustained damage to its engine room and one crew member was reported injured.

The UAE foreign ministry also rejected allegations concerning the nature of its economic relationship with Iran. Al Hameli said the country remained committed to protecting the integrity of the international financial system and operating in accordance with international law and global standards.

Jebel Ali Trade Route Faces New Setback

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The suspension threatens commercial links that had only recently started to reopen. Iranian officials said in late June that cargo clearance had resumed at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, where containers held during the conflict were being processed for shipment to Iran. Direct cargo routes between the UAE and Iran were also reported to have resumed at the start of July.

Jebel Ali is a major regional transit hub and an important gateway for goods entering Iran. Iranian trade officials have described the port as a key route for commercial exchanges between the two countries. The new restrictions could therefore affect goods moving through the port, as well as companies relying on related financial transactions.

The UAE has not provided a date for when the restrictions could be lifted or an estimate of the value of trade and financial activity affected.

Wider Conflict Adds Pressure

The suspension comes as the wider conflict involving Iran, the United States and regional countries continues to disrupt shipping and diplomatic relations. The Strait of Hormuz remains important to international energy shipments, while vessel traffic has been severely reduced.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that there were no talks or negotiations currently taking place with Iran. Tehran has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until its conditions are met, adding uncertainty for regional trade and transport.

Despite suspending commercial and financial ties, the UAE said it remained committed to diplomacy. Abu Dhabi said dialogue, co-operation and regional integration were necessary to support peace, stability and economic prosperity.