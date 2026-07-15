The Strait of Hormuz has become the financial fault line of the Iran war. What began as a campaign to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions has turned into a fight over who gets to charge ships for using one of the world's busiest waterways.

Analysts now warn that if Iran succeeds in cementing tolls on Hormuz, it could hand a blueprint to other nations sitting on strategic chokepoints, from Gibraltar to the Bosphorus, potentially reshaping global trade costs for good.

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Iran's Toll Mechanism Explained

Since the war escalated, Iran has required vessels transiting Hormuz to coordinate with its newly formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), either paying fees or risking being fired on by the Revolutionary Guard Corps navy. Iran's foreign ministry has publicly denied imposing 'tolls', instead describing the charges as fees for 'navigational services', a distinction central to Tehran's legal defence of the scheme.

Erik Grundt, senior analyst at Rystad Energy, said that letting Hormuz tolls stand permanently 'could set a dangerous precedent and make international seaborne trade much more expensive, a cost that would ultimately be passed on to end-consumers'.

Iran has leaned on a clause in its 60-day memorandum of understanding with Washington calling for 'arrangements' to ensure safe passage, using it to justify continued control even as fees were formally paused. A preliminary US-Iran peace agreement signed in June has eased broader hostilities and improved insurance conditions for the strait, but the toll dispute itself remains unresolved.

The Legal and Insurance Trap

Even if shipping firms were willing to pay, insurers may not let them. The PGSA is a sanctioned entity tied to the Revolutionary Guard, meaning payments routed through it could expose shipowners and banks to US and EU sanctions risk.

The World Economic Forum has noted that war-risk premiums for Hormuz have already been repriced or withdrawn entirely by major underwriters, prompting the US International Development Finance Corporation to launch a reinsurance facility now totalling $40bn (£30bn), combining its own $20bn (£15bn) commitment with $20bn (£15bn) from private partners including Chubb, Berkshire Hathaway and AIG. That government intervention itself signals how fragile private insurance has become for the route.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, put it bluntly: 'Forget the legal arguments, insurers will settle this first.'

Other Waterways Are Watching

Iran is not the first state to test toll precedents on a strategic strait. Australia charges mandatory pilotage fees through the Torres Strait on safety grounds, and Turkey has levied tonnage fees on the Bosphorus and Dardanelles under the 1936 Montreux Convention.

Those examples give Tehran legal cover to argue its fees are a service charge rather than a toll, even though the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea generally bars states from charging for transit passage through international straits.

Strait of Hormuz risks deepen despite slight rise in crossings



Vessel activity through the Strait of Hormuz increased slightly on 14 July, with 21 confirmed crossings recorded, according to #MarineTraffic data. Commercial traffic accounted for most movements, including vessels… pic.twitter.com/oIkrtu2kGl — MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) July 15, 2026

The scramble is already visible in Southeast Asia: Rystad's Janiv Shah says investors are growing 'jittery' over a potential toll fight at the Strait of Malacca, though Singapore and Malaysia have publicly rejected any such plan as 'not permissible.

They warned that 'a world of monetised chokepoints is likely to be more inflationary, more fragmented and more militarised.'

If Hormuz tolls become permanent, the ripple effects would not stay confined to the Gulf. Higher shipping costs typically filter through to fuel, food and consumer goods prices worldwide, and a successful Iranian precedent could embolden other strait-controlling nations to follow suit.

For consumers, that means the outcome of this dispute over a stretch of water off Iran's coast could ultimately show up in the price of everyday goods on the shelves, making it one of the more consequential threads of the wider Iran war to watch in the coming weeks.