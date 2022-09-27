In what could only be termed a nightmare for a man allegedly having an extra-marital affair, an Uber driver from the US took it upon herself to teach him a lesson he will never forget.

The driver, who goes by the name Roni, exposed her married customer's "affair" by dropping him and his girlfriend off right outside his wife's house in Dallas instead of at the booked drop location.

Roni, who posted a video revealing the details of the incident on her TikTok, claimed that the man was saying goodbye to his wife and children when she picked him up from outside of his house.

She added that the man added a new stop to the ride as soon as they started driving. A woman was waiting for them at this new location. Once the woman got into the car, she said that she was "so glad that [he] got away" from "his [damn] wife," claimed the driver.

"They continued to talk, and this, that, and the other," said Roni. "And she says: 'You know I'm tired of you putting me off. When are you going to leave your wife?' And he said: 'You know I've got some things that I've got to take care of, let's talk about this later.'"

She said that they were only five miles away from the man's house when she decided to take action against him.

Read more Man stabs wife after 'dreaming' she was having an affair

"This is my car. I work for myself. I am an independent contractor," she explained. "If I choose to end your ride, it's my choice. Uber's not gonna fire me, Uber's not gonna ban me, Uber's not gonna get rid of me. If you are doing something crappy in my car, I have the right to handle it however I see fit," she told the couple.

The woman further revealed that she took the man back to his house and dropped them both off outside of his house with all their luggage.

"There is nothing worse than a dog," she said. "Female or male. Pull some s*** like that in my car, and you're going to get done like that. Karma's a motherf***er. Be better people, do better in life," she said, chastising the couple.

"It didn't end well for him today, I'm sure," she added. "Because both of them had their baggage, and both of them were standing in his front yard when I left."

The incident has divided TikTok users, with some praising her for doing what she thought was right and others slamming her for intruding on their lives.

"Not all superheroes wear capes," one person wrote. "GOOD FOR YOU BABE."

"I am not sure about this. Something bad could have happened," wrote another. "Plus his kids were there. Meanwhile, the video posted on her Tik Tok account @perfectly_unbroken has managed to garner more than 8.4 million views.