Real Madrid CF is ready to attempt a comeback against Manchester City in the second leg of their round-of-16 encounter in the UEFA Champions league. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 7 at the Etihad Stadium. The 24-man squad that is travelling to Manchester is noticeably missing both Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez. Real Madrid trails 1-2 after the first leg which was played at the Santiago Bernabeu back in February.

Real Madrid CF released the official lineup for the much-awaited match last night. Despite news stating that Bale fully intends to stay with the club for the remaining two years of his contract, the Welshman was nowhere to be seen.

Likewise, James Rodriguez who had not been called up for the tail end of the La Liga season, remained absent. Speculations abound that the Colombian is set to move to neighbours Atletico Madrid this summer. No official announcement has been made, but it seems unlikely that he will stay with the La Liga champions given his troubled relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane.

Nevertheless, the 13-time UEFA Champions League title holders are not lacking any firepower up front. Belgian star Eden Hazard is on the list despite initially being in doubt due to a lingering injury. Luka Jovic is also available after completing another quarantine period due to being exposed to a COVID-19 positive friend.

Mainstays Karim Benzema and Lucas Vazquez are joined by Marco Asensio, Brahim, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

While Bale and James might not be missed, Sergio Ramos' absence will make a big difference. The captain is suspended after being shown a red card in the first leg against City. Ramos won't be able o play but the club has confirmed that he is travelling with the rest of the team to Manchester. He won't be allowed to sit on the bench but the team still decided that it was important for him to be present in the dressing room.

The rest of the squad includes: Courtois, Areola, Altube, Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy, Javi Hernandez, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde and Isco.

It remains to be seen if the Spanish giants will be able to stage a comeback. Manchester City knows that their opponents must never be underestimated. Pep Guardiola's side may have the front foot but he said that they must fire on all cylinders if they wish to advance.