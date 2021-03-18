The quarter-final draw of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League is ready to take place. After last night's matches, the final eight teams are now confirmed. The draw is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 19, at the usual venue at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

English Premier League teams have dominated the competition so far this season, with three clubs making it to the last eight. Chelsea FC defeated Atletico Madrid last night to join Liverpool FC and Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

Read more Chelsea crushes Atletico Madrid, advances to Champions League quarter-finals

Defending champions Bayern Munich are joined by fellow German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish La Liga winners Real Madrid CF have also made it through. The final slot has been taken by Porto, who eliminated Serie A champions Juventus.

There is much hype around Manchester City, who are running away with the Premier League title this year. They are chasing their first-ever Champions League title, and Pep Guardiola is hopeful that he will be the man to lead them to the trophy.

Bayern Munich bulldozed through the competition last year, and are still showing no signs of vulnerability this season. While it is notoriously difficult to defend a Champions League title, the German side is so far making it look easy.

13-time champions Real Madrid are always a threat, especially as they get further into the competition.

The quarter-final draw will be the final one this season, with the pairings already set to determine the path all the way to the final match which will take place in Istanbul.

The draw is scheduled to start at 12:00 CET (local time in Switzerland), which is 11:00 GMT in the UK.

There will likely be fewer people in attendance compared to previous years, which saw the venue filled with representatives from the various teams. Due to the pandemic, the attendance will be limited.

Those who wish to watch the draw will be able to follow it via live stream at Uefa.tv. Other territories may have other service providers, which are likely to be the same networks that are airing the matches. BT Sport will be airing the programme in the UK.