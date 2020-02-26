Bayern Munich thrashed Chelsea 3-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash at Stamford Bridge. Serge Gnabry scored two goals and Robert Lewandowski struck one to inspire the German champions to emerge victorious in West London.

The 24-year-old winger scored two goals in a span of only three minutes, in the 51st and 54th minute. The 31-year old Polish striker netted the third for Bayern in the 76th minute.

The Blues' fans were eager to re-live their 2012 Champions League final victory over Bayern by repeating the feat. However, that didn't happen. It proved to be a calamitous night for the hosts, as nothing went right for them in West London.

Neither side could convert their scoring chances in the first half. Bayern dominated throughout the 90 minutes, with 64% ball possession. It looked like the home team was clueless about how to deal with the German force.

The defending Bundesliga champions played a whopping 692 passes, while the Blues played a fraction of that, with 394 passes to their account. This data alone shows how miserable Chelsea was in taking control of the ball.

The match also saw a red card as Chelsea's left-back Marcos Alonso was sent off in the 83rd minute for violent conduct.

The Blues remained as ambitious as they were eight years ago on the night of the final, but times have changed as the club is currently in a transition period under Frank Lampard as their new manager.

Lampard had lifted the glorious European trophy in Bavaria, but on Tuesday night he experienced contrasting emotions. He waited on the sidelines as the rampant Bavarians gave his side a footballing lesson.

It seems Chelsea is on the verge of getting eliminated from the Champions League after suffering a brutal defeat at home. If they want to qualify for the last eight, the Blues must not only beat Bayern in Munich, they must score at least 4 goals without conceding any. Considering the form that the British side is currently in, that feat seems impossible.