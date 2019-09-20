Mason Greenwood proved his worth in his first-ever Manchester United start as the Red Devils beat FC Astana 1-0 at the Old Trafford in their opening UEFA Europa League encounter. After scoring the winner in the 73rd minute, Greenwood became the youngest European scorer for Man United at 17-years of age. In the process, he went past the record set by Marcus Rashford in 2016.

Significantly, Manchester kept the ball for most of the match, with 75% ball possession. However, even then, they had to stay content with the loan goal that came just before the last quarter of the match. The Red Devils had some early chances to convert their brilliant efforts into a positive score-line, with so many United players getting close to the opponent's goal post.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have some worries ahead of his team's upcoming Premier League and Europa League clashes. His side has three inexperienced players. Since their last starting line-up, Solskjaer made nine changes in the team. Even after so many changes, the English side failed to take complete control of the match. The manager was hoping that his bunch of young players is ready to compete at the professional level. However, after the Astana game, his hopes are yet to solidify.

Earlier this week, Solskjaer mentioned the importance of winning all of the team's home games during the group stage. In their first outing, they indeed gathered three points to their name. However, the team's lack in balance will certainly raise eyebrows as far as the United management is concerned.

According to the Guardian, Solskjaer will need to reconsider his team selection policies if he really intends to progress further in the tournament. Although the United manager kept his trust in the young guns, it was his panel of senior players who best served the team. Rashford, Nemanja Matic, and Marcos Rojo are still the backbone of this team.

By the end of the match, one thing is certain. Greenwood delivered when his manager expected from to. Notably, Solskjaer sold Romelu Lukaku to ensure that Greenwood gets more exposure to develop his skills. After his first goal in the famous red outfit, Man United's youngest European goal scorer would only hope to appear on the pitch once again this Sunday when his team takes on West Ham United at the London Stadium.