Senior civil servants will help oversee Capita's latest recovery plan for the Civil Service Pension Scheme, as ministers intensify their intervention in a crisis approaching its eleventh month.

Civil Service World reported on 27 October 2026 that a Cabinet Office-led group of senior experts would scrutinise the recovery effort and advise Capita. Officials have also been granted access to the administrator's systems and data as part of the intervention.

Cabinet Office Minister Sally Jameson outlined the measures in the House of Commons on 26 October, describing Capita's overall progress as 'abysmal'. Nearly 150 Cabinet Office staff have been deployed to support the recovery.

Capita took over the scheme's administration on 1 December 2025. An initial recovery plan followed in late January, after delays to pension payments and quotations caused financial hardship, Civil Service World added.

Officials Gain Access as Capita Remains Accountable

Expert teams will work alongside Capita to set priorities, strengthen processes and check that pensions are paid correctly. Jameson said: 'Capita remains absolutely accountable for service delivery.'

The intervention follows missed recovery milestones in April and June. Ministers commissioned an independent operational audit and required Capita to appoint remedial adviser Grant Thornton at the company's expense.

Jameson said the adviser identified inadequate recovery planning, weak technology and insufficient ambition. The new plan draws on recommendations from both the adviser and auditor, with greater attention to technology, data and complex cases.

Capita had separately promised parliamentary committees that services would largely meet contractual standards by 30 September. Jameson disputed the company's claim that it had achieved its September goals, citing members still waiting for payments and quotations.

Capita has committed to contacting every member with a complex case within a month, explaining their position and the support available. The Cabinet Office will publish fortnightly figures covering outstanding complex cases by age, performance on straightforward cases and other unfinished tasks.

Bereaved Families Still Face Lengthy Delays

Figures published by the Cabinet Office on 5 October show the extent of the backlog. Capita's data, recorded on 30 September, listed 1,311 affected members in bereavement cases more than 100 days old, alongside 332 in death-in-service cases.

The figures also included eight affected members in ill-health retirement cases and 277 in payment cases older than 100 days.

Bereavement numbers fell by 112 from the previous update, but death-in-service numbers increased by nine. These figures describe the position at the end of September, rather than the backlog when Jameson announced the new plan.

Jameson rejected Capita's distinction between 'workable' and 'non-workable' cases, saying the relevant measure was whether a case had been resolved. She also stressed the need to prioritise cases approaching deadlines that could trigger tax consequences.

Members of Parliament (MPs) described delayed retirement payments, incorrect quotations, missing paperwork and poor communication. Some cases involved bereaved families and people retiring because of serious illness.

Payments Withheld as Insourcing Remains an Option

The government has withheld nearly £10 million in contractual payments. Capita has also voluntarily accepted a 10% reduction in monthly payments.

Jameson said ministers were considering bringing administration in-house and preparing contingency arrangements should termination become necessary. However, she cautioned against changes that could create further disruption for members.

She declined to set a final recovery date, but said she would return to Parliament with possible next steps if substantial improvement did not emerge over the following month.

Capita has committed to paying interest on late payments. Compensation can follow the internal dispute resolution process, initially through Capita and then the Cabinet Office. Dissatisfied members can subsequently approach the Pensions Ombudsman.

Transition Support Loans remain available through employers for members affected by delays. Jameson reiterated the government's commitment that members should not suffer financial losses because of administrative failures.