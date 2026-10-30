NHS Scotland's April 2019 Exceptional Referral Protocol states that breast reduction 'is not a treatment for breast pain'. It lists this among reasons not to refer a patient. Summer Robert, a 28-year-old OnlyFans creator from Glasgow with a breast-growth condition, says the NHS repeatedly refused her the operation over her age and weight.

The written rules show how narrow the NHS route is. NHS Scotland does not routinely provide breast reduction, and patients must meet its BMI and clinical criteria before referral. Robert says the weight of her chest alone pushes her past the weight limit.

What the NHS Scotland Rules Say

The national protocol lists breast reduction among procedures NHS Scotland does not routinely provide. Patients need a body mass index (BMI) between 20 and 27, or up to 35 for planned reconstruction. They must also show massive disproportion to their body shape, persistent skin inflammation under the breast, or breasts more than one cup size apart. Psychological distress counts only alongside one of those. A specialist clinical psychologist assesses approved referrals, though surgeons may waive this for reconstruction.

Besides pain, the protocol rules out simple cosmetic reductions and surgery to reverse normal ageing. NHS Borders' guidance for GPs, last reviewed in August 2024, lists back, neck, shoulder and breast pain among referral symptoms and sets a BMI cap of 27. It says weight loss may reduce breast size, and some women may then find they do not need surgery. Borders General Hospital stopped offering the operation in July 2024, sending patients to St John's Hospital in Livingston.

What Summer Robert Says Happened

Robert says she has seen doctors six times since her teens seeking an NHS reduction. She says clinicians called her too young or her BMI too high. In March, she told LADbible that doctors had turned her down at 16, 17 and 22. A planned operation then stalled during the pandemic; when she tried to reschedule, she says the service told her it no longer offered the procedure on the NHS. IBTimes UK could not independently verify her account.

Robert argues the BMI test works against her. 'My BMI looks elevated because of the weight of my breasts, not body fat,' she told Now to Love in September. Doctors diagnosed her about three years ago with macromastia, a condition that causes excessive breast growth. Robert says her breasts weigh about 27 kilogrammes (59.5 pounds), roughly a third of her total weight. She now lives in Australia and says a Los Angeles specialist she saw privately warned that her breasts might grow back.

Others Facing the Same Limits

Robert is not alone in Scotland. Melissa Ashcroft said last November the NHS told her to cut her BMI from 35 to 27 before considering surgery. She began fundraising £8,000 ($10,713.09) for private surgery, saying a clinic offered it without the BMI limit.

NHS Borders tells GPs to warn of longer waits for non-cancer breast operations and mention private clinics. Angela Constance, Health and Care Secretary since May 2026, is the minister responsible for NHS Scotland. Robert has said she would rather avoid a reduction for now.