Two men have been convicted in the United Kingdom's first-ever prosecution for spying on behalf of China after a court found they carried out surveillance on Hong Kong dissidents living in Britain as part of what prosecutors described as a 'shadow policing' operation.

After a weeks-long trial, the jury at the Old Bailey Court found ex-police superintendent Chung Biu 'Bill' Yuen, 65, and Chi Leung 'Peter' Wai, 38, guilty of assisting a foreign intelligence service under Britain's national security laws.

Wai was also convicted of misconduct in public office after he was found guilty of unauthorised searches of the Home Office databases, The Guardian reported.

Read more Iran Spy Arrests: Who Are the Two Men Charged in London for Tehran's Secret Operations? Iran Spy Arrests: Who Are the Two Men Charged in London for Tehran's Secret Operations?

Surveillance on Hong Kong Dissidents

During a nine-week trial, prosecutors told the court that the defendants worked together to collect and pass on sensitive information about pro-democracy activists, including figures connected to Hong Kong's democracy movement who had relocated to the UK.

The two were involved in coordinated surveillance activity, tracking individuals and gathering intelligence allegedly for Chinese state-linked interests.

The court heard that one of the key targets was Nathan Law, an exiled pro-democracy politician who rose to prominence during Hong Kong's student-led protest movement. Prosecutors said Law was repeatedly targeted through multiple surveillance operations, and that Chinese authorities had placed a £100,000 ($135,593) bounty on him.

Amnesty International UK Condemns Spy Operation

Human rights groups have strongly condemned the case, warning that it reflects broader concerns about the intimidation of political dissidents abroad.

Amnesty International UK said the convictions highlight what it describes as ongoing risks faced by Hong Kong activists living in exile. In a statement, the organisation said the case shows the 'determination to intimidate and harass' critics of the Chinese government even outside its borders.

Amnesty International added that the targeting of individuals who had sought safety in the UK raises serious concerns about the protection of political refugees and the reach of foreign surveillance operations. The group has called for stronger safeguards for activists and increased monitoring of transnational repression cases.

'UK police and other government authorities at all levels need to recognise the extent of the transnational repression that threatens Hong Kong communities in Britain and work together to stop Hong Kong's authoritarian attempts to monitor, threaten and silence them', it said.

UK Summons Chinese Ambassador After Convictions

Following the verdict, diplomatic tensions escalated further as the UK government moved to respond formally to the case.

Hostile activity by foreign powers on our soil will never be tolerated.



These convictions make clear that there will be serious consequences for anyone who puts the safety of people in the UK at risk.



Grateful to @TerrorismPolice and @CPSUK for bringing them to justice. https://t.co/qQz5HAE30U — Dan Jarvis MP (@DanJarvisMBE) May 7, 2026

Security Minister Dan Jarvis condemned the actions carried out by Wai and Yuen on behalf of China, describing the activities as an 'infringement of our sovereignty'.

He also summoned the Chinese ambassador to London 'to make it clear activity like this was, and will always be, unacceptable on UK soil'.

'This case proves the strength of the powers we have to protect us from hostile activity carried out by foreign states, and these convictions should send a clear message – there will be serious consequences for anyone who seeks to undermine our security.'

Chinese Embassy Responds

The Chinese embassy in Britain said it has formally raised concerns with the UK government and warned that China will take necessary measures to protect its interests, Reuters reported.

'The facts of this case clearly show that this is nothing but a political move abusing the law and manipulating the judicial process by the UK side', the spokesperson said.