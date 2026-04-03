Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi on 2 April, praising her as 'a true patriot.' While the Trump administration has not provided a concrete reason for relieving Bondi, one explosive allegation is quickly taking centre stage.

According to reports, Bondi may have tipped off Rep. Eric Swalwell about a planned release of sensitive FBI files tied to his past connection with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

While no evidence has been publicly presented to support that claim — and multiple officials have denied it — the timeline of events and internal tensions reveal a high-stakes clash unfolding behind the scenes of Trump's administration.

The Timeline Behind Bondi's Sudden Ouster

The controversy traces back to late March, when reports emerged that FBI Director Kash Patel had directed agents to revisit a decade-old investigative file involving Swalwell and Christine Fang, also known as 'Fang Fang.'

Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, had contact with Swalwell between 2011 and 2015, including helping with fundraising and placing an intern in his office. The FBI briefed Swalwell in 2015, after which he cut ties. The investigation ended without charges or accusations of wrongdoing.

By March 30–31, Swalwell's legal team had sent a cease-and-desist letter to the FBI, warning against releasing the material and calling the move politically motivated, especially as he ramps up a 2026 California gubernatorial run.

Just days later, on 1st April, Trump reportedly confronted Bondi in a late-night Oval Office meeting before a national address. By 2nd April, her firing was made public, with Trump praising her service while announcing her move out of the role.

The Core Allegation And What's Actually Known

The most controversial claim comes from a single report citing a senior administration source, alleging Trump believed Bondi had intervened to alert Swalwell about the FBI's plans, the Daily Mail reported.

According to that account, the perceived interference — potentially tied to a reported personal friendship between Bondi and Swalwell — was viewed inside the White House as a serious breach.

However, that claim remains unproven.

Swalwell himself has firmly denied it, stating that neither Bondi nor anyone in her circle tipped him off. Instead, he suggested that information about the FBI's actions reached the press through internal channels.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also dismissed the allegation outright, saying he did not believe it 'for a second.' Other administration sources have indicated that Trump had already been weighing Bondi's removal for unrelated reasons.

Kash Patel And Push To Release The Files

At the centre of the controversy is Patel's reported effort to revisit and potentially release the Swalwell-Fang file.

Multiple reports have confirmed that agents were instructed to review and lightly redact the material, with the possibility of sharing it with senior officials or making it public. The move has raised legal and political concerns, particularly around privacy and the use of intelligence-linked material in a domestic political context.

Swalwell's legal team has argued that releasing the file would violate federal protections and amount to political targeting.

So far, Patel has not publicly addressed either the leak allegation or Bondi's firing.

Bondi's removal also marks another high-profile shakeup in Trump's second term, following earlier Cabinet-level departures, including former Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Kristi Noem.