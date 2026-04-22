Adult content creator Bonnie Blue (real name Tia Billinger) hinted that she might not attend today's court hearing over her 'outraging public decency' charge. Speaking to Us Weekly, she said she would rather be elsewhere, with her hands tied behind her back.

'Hey boys, I have been cooperating with the police and tomorrow is my court date,' she stated, addressing her fans. 'But I'd rather have my hands tied behind my back by someone at Westminster University instead of Westminster Magistrates Court. So uni boys, see you tomorrow, and to the boys in blue, uni students do it better.'

Explicit Video Draws 'Outraging Public Decency' Charge

The Westminster Magistrates' Court will hear Blue's case regarding a December 2025 video she posted showing her mimicking a sex act while holding an Indonesian flag outside the country's embassy on Westminster's Great Peter Street. Blue reportedly posted the video after being deported to England from Bali, Indonesia, on suspicion of filming pornographic content.

The provocative video showed Blue simulating oral sex in a public space less than a mile from Buckingham Palace, prompting a Metropolitan Police investigation. She was reportedly interviewed under caution in February and charged via postal requisition on 16 March.

Blue's deportation from Bali followed local laws prohibiting the production or distribution of pornography. 'Yes, I got arrested in Bali for filming,' she confirmed in the now-deleted embassy video. 'So, I thought it was about time I came to the embassy so they could watch it in person.'

Bonnie Blue Courts Controversy Before Hearing

Following the charge announcement in March, Blue remained defiant while continuing to promote her content. 'I'm feeling fine,' she told Us Weekly in March. 'I'm going to reveal and answer all the questions regarding me being charged in my latest g******* video. It will be a very explicit video.'

'Anyone that's intrigued' about her charges will have their questions 'answered whilst I'm doing what I do best,' she added.

This court matter adds to Blue's recent string of controversies, including last February's 'breeding mission.' She claimed to have slept with 400 men at the event, which was rescheduled from January to align with her menstrual cycle.

'Boys, I am so sorry I delayed my last event,' she explained. 'But that's because I want to give you the opportunity to become a daddy. So Saturday 7th February is not only the perfect time, but the perfect opportunity for you to become a dad. I want a cream pie, and I don't want to stop before you breed me.'

Faking Pregnancy to Rage-Bait Haters

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Blue later faked a pregnancy for weeks, showing her 'baby bump' and a video of a doctor's visit. She admitted it was all a 'rage-bait' hoax on 31 March, when she removed her shirt to reveal a silicone stomach.

'So, spring break is done, and I'm no longer gonna need this fake bump,' Blue explained at the time. 'Thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait, because not only has it paid for the villa [and] the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million better off.'