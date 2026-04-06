A 25-year-old British cabin crew member has been taken into custody in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after allegedly sending an image of a drone strike in a private WhatsApp group.

​Multiple reports say the flight attendant was detained after sharing a photo believed to show damage near Dubai International Airport following a drone incident linked to regional conflict. The image was reportedly sent to colleagues in a private group, where he asked whether it was safe to pass through the area.

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British Flight Attendant Faces Prison

​Authorities examined his phone and he was charged under the country's cybercrime legislation, which restricts the sharing of material considered sensitive or capable of affecting public security, per NDTV World News.

If convicted, the flight attendant could face up to two years in prison, along with a fine of over $50,000 (£37,900) and a possible deportation.

​The arrest of the cabin crew comes amid an expanding series of detentions in the UAE since the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran began on 28 February, with campaign groups reporting that authorities have held dozens of British citizens, including tourists, expatriates, and airline workers, for taking, filming, or sharing images and videos related to drone and missile strikes under broad cybercrime and security laws.

​ Foreign Nationals Detained Amid Heightened Social Media Scrutiny

​Detained in Dubai, an advocacy organisation that supports individuals facing legal issues in the UAE, reported that a number of people have been charged under laws penalising content viewed as a threat to public order. An estimated 70 British citizens may be affected, according to a report by Newsbytes.

​Legal experts warn that even posts appearing harmless, such as those highlighting safety concerns, can carry significant consequences under UAE law. The country has recently experienced Iranian attacks, which caused damage to landmark sites, including the Fairmont The Palm and Burj Al Arab hotels.

​In addition to British nationals, at least 19 Indian citizens have reportedly been arrested in the UAE for allegedly circulating videos deemed misleading during heightened regional tensions. Other foreign nationals, including Canadians, Russians, and Germans, are said to have been detained for sharing drone strike images.

​According to the Emirates News Agency, authorities have intensified monitoring of social media to detect posts that could spread false information or compromise public safety.

​ Human Rights Concerns Over Expats' Treatment

​Amnesty International, a human rights group, has criticised the UAE for using multiple laws to criminalise free speech, describing such measures as a threat to fundamental rights. Experts caution that these strict enforcement actions could damage Dubai's standing as an international hub for tourism and business.

​The UAE's minister of state to the EU, Lana Nusseibeh, defended the government's information control measures, asserting that they are intended to ensure public safety amid ongoing regional tensions. However, the enforcement of these rules has drawn attention because expatriates make up the majority of Dubai's population, meaning that a large segment of the city's residents are directly affected.

UAE's Previous Enforcement on Sharing Restricted Media

​As these cases illustrate, the UAE's strict enforcement of laws against sharing material deemed sensitive highlights the risks for residents and visitors alike. Even widely circulated images or news footage can trigger detention, prompting the British and Indian embassies to issue urgent advisories to their citizens.

​A 60-year-old British tourist was detained after documenting a strike on video in mid-March. According to a report, authorities found footage on his phone, according to BBC.

​Detained in Dubai CEO Radha Stirling said in a statement, 'There are countless images, videos, and news reports circulating online about the conflict. People understandably assume that if something is already widely shared or published by media outlets, it must be acceptable to comment on or repost it. In the UAE, that assumption can be extremely dangerous.'