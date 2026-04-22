Algerian national Mohamed Sellaqui is to be deported from the United Kingdom after being convicted of a 'professional' robbery involving a £37,000 luxury watch in Mayfair

The 19-year-old, who was in the country illegally, targeted a Chinese chemistry professor outside the world-famous Langan's Brasserie in February.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court found Sellaoui guilty of robbery after he forcefully ripped a Patek Philippe timepiece from the victim's wrist.

The case has sparked fresh outrage over illegal immigrant crime in the UK and why 'high-risk' offenders are permitted to remain on British streets.

Judge Gregory Perrins described Sellaoui as a career criminal with 'no remorse', confirming that the Home Office will begin the foreign national offender removal process immediately following his prison sentence.

Sellaoui was already on bail for a separate theft at the time of the attack, leading to accusations of a systemic failure in UK deportation policy and judicial risk assessment.

The Mayfair Watch Snatch

The incident took place on 26 February 2024 outside Langan's Brasserie in Mayfair, where the victim, Jiangfeng Ni, a professor, was approached shortly after leaving the restaurant.

Here's illegal Algerian immigrant Mohamed Sellaoui grabbing a £37k watch from a Chinese tourist. He was jailed for 21 months https://t.co/wWr8UQAEXW pic.twitter.com/CA4JyY3LOr — CourtNewsUK (@CourtNewsUK) April 22, 2026

Court proceedings heard that Sellaoui forcefully removed a Patek Philippe watch valued at £37,000 from Ni's wrist before fleeing the scene.

Prosecutor Lynn Fanshawe told Southwark Crown Court that the victim described the watch as deeply sentimental, stating it had 'changed his feelings towards London' and left him feeling 'very nervous' when people came close to him.

Ni said in his victim impact statement that he wasn't actually hurt, but he now feels very nervous when anyone is near him.

He added that the watch had been a long-term personal purchase and held significant emotional value.

Court Describes 'Professional Thief' Behaviour

During sentencing, Judge Gregory Perrins said the offence was clearly planned and targeted.

He told Sellaoui: 'You knew what you were looking for, or someone else gave you the information that Mr Ni was a prime target.'

The judge added that the robbery involved coordinated behaviour and that the stolen item had 'great sentimental value' to the victim.

He further described Sellaoui as a 'professional thief', noting his age did not prevent him from showing a 'clear pattern of behaviour'. The court heard he was in the UK illegally and had no lawful means of employment.

Judge Perrins said: 'You have no real ties to this country and no real ability to work legally.'

He also told the defendant he was at a 'high risk of reoffending' and showed 'no remorse' for his actions.

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Prior Offending and Escalation

The court heard that Sellaoui was already on bail for a separate theft at the time of the Mayfair robbery, having previously stolen a backpack containing valuables worth £2,000 from a restaurant diner.

This pattern of offending was cited by the judge as evidence of escalation and repeated criminal conduct within a short period.

Sellaoui admitted the earlier theft but denied the robbery charge.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court found him guilty after a three-day trial.

Victim Account and Impact

Ni, who teaches chemistry at Soochow University, described being cornered by two men during the robbery.

He told the court: 'Both were pushing me into the corner and not letting me go away.'

He said one of the attackers attempted to punch him as he tried to retrieve his belongings, while the other fled with the watch.

Describing the aftermath, he said: 'My mind went blank. In my head, I had to ask myself: '"What happened?"'

The court heard the emotional impact of the incident has left him anxious in crowded public spaces.

Deportation After Sentence

Following the conviction, the court confirmed Sellaoui would be deported after serving his prison sentence. Judge Perrins explicitly warned him that removal from the UK would follow completion of his custodial term.

The case falls under UK policy allowing for the deportation of foreign nationals convicted of serious offences, particularly robbery and other violent or acquisitive crimes. However, removal often occurs only after sentences are fully served, and legal processes are complete.

Broader Questions Over Offender Removal

The case has reignited public debate over how foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes are managed after sentencing, particularly in high-profile theft and violence cases.

Supporters of stricter enforcement argue that individuals convicted of serious offences should be removed swiftly once sentenced, especially where their immigration status is unlawful.

Critics, however, point out that deportation decisions are subject to legal safeguards and international obligations, meaning removal is not always immediate or automatic.

A Debate Far From Resolved

While Sellaoui is now set for deportation, the broader question of how the UK handles foreign offenders remains sensitive.

Cases involving organised theft, repeat offending, and immigration status continue to fuel public scrutiny of sentencing and enforcement systems, particularly in London, where luxury goods theft has become a recurring issue.

Critics of the current UK deportation policy argue that offenders like Sellaoui, who was already on bail for stealing a £2,000 backpack, should never have been at liberty to strike again. The Met Police have since increased patrols in Mayfair and Chelsea to deter these 'spotters' and snatchers who continue to plague the city's most affluent postcodes.

For now, the Mayfair robbery stands as another example of how a single case can amplify wider debates over crime, punishment, and immigration policy in the UK justice system.