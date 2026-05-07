Today is election day in the United Kingdom, and for Keir Starmer it could prove to be the most significant political test since becoming prime minister in 2024.

If polling is accurate, Labour could be heading toward major electoral losses, a result that may intensify pressure on Starmer from within his own party.

Starmer's Last Minute Plea to Voters

In a final appeal to voters, Starmer argued that both Reform UK and the Greens were 'not fit to meet this moment of great global instability.'

'Today when you put your vote in the ballot box, you face a clear choice,' he said. 'Progress and a better future for the community you call home, with a Labour council working with a Labour government, versus the anger and division offered up by Reform or empty promises from the Greens.'

'In tough times, you need politicians who will always stand up for you and your family. Time and again Nigel Farage and Zack Polanski have shown they are not fit to meet this moment of great global instability,' he continued.

'Today I pledge firmly to you: whatever the pressure, Labour will always back you and your family and we will never waver from doing what is in Britain's national interest.'

'It's a Matter of if Not When'

The mood surrounding Keir Starmer's leadership has increasingly become 'a matter of when, not if,' according to political observers and members of his own party.

'Any result in which the party lost more than 1,500 council seats would be existential. But polling experts have said significantly worse results are possible – including the University of Oxford's Stephen Fisher who has predicted the party will lose more than 75% of its seats, or about 1,900,' according to the Guardian.

'I think if you talk to a lot of MPs they will still say it's a matter of when, not if, but they have absolutely no idea when the when is,' said Dan Bloom.

Starmer's position may still be protected by MPs on the party's left, many of whom reportedly want Andy Burnham to return to the House of Commons before any leadership challenge takes shape. Meanwhile, Wes Streeting and Angela Rayner both viewed as potential successors are reportedly reluctant to be the first to move against him.

According to YouGov's final MRP model for the 2026 Holyrood election, the Scottish National Party is projected to fall just short of the 65 seats needed for a majority in the 129-member Scottish Parliament, likely requiring support from the pro-independence Scottish Greens. Labour, meanwhile, is tied for second place with Reform and the Greens in several polls and is forecast to lose five MSPs, according to The Guardian.

In Wales, Labour is also projected to suffer heavy losses in elections to the Senedd, potentially surrendering power to Plaid Cymru and recording its worst-ever result. Pressure on Starmer could intensify further if Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan, who is reportedly at risk of losing her seat, calls for his resignation, following comments made earlier this year by Anas Sarwar.

Trouble for the Tories Too?

Labour is not the only party facing difficulties in Thursday's elections, with the Conservative Party also appearing to lose support to the far-right Reform UK.

Reform UK and the Green Party of England and Wales are widely expected to be the biggest beneficiaries of the vote.

'There is a really interesting thing happening here where this is not just about Keir Starmer or the Labour party, this is about a kind of move away from establishment parties in the UK,' said Bloom.

'Many polls are predicting Reform UK will be the big winner on Thursday. The party could pick up well over 1,000 local council seats. The Greens are expected to win around 500,' according to the Australian Broadcasting Company.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time and are scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Thursday.