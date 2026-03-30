The files have sat for years over a closed counterintelligence inquiry, but are now being released, not by prosecutors but by the FBI's director.

Kash Patel's reported push to release documents linked to Congressman Eric Swalwell has reopened a politically charged episode that many in Washington assumed had long been settled in public view, as Swalwell attempts to climb further up California's political ladder.

A Dormant Case Returns To The Fore

According to The New York Times, FBI personnel in California have been instructed to gather and redact material from a decade-old investigation centred on a Chinese national known as Christine Fang, or Fang Fang. The aim was to prepare the documents for potential sharing with senior officials in US President Donald Trump's administration.

However, the decade-old investigation did not result in charges. Swalwell himself was never accused of criminal wrongdoing. The lawsuit reported that Swalwell cut off contact with Fang in 2015 after US intelligence officials warned him about her suspected links to Chinese intelligence operations.

Fang's activities involved cultivating relationships with local and national politicians, including assisting with fundraising and helping place an intern in Swalwell's office during his 2014 campaign. The lawsuit was considered a counterintelligence concern rather than a criminal prosecution. By 2023, the House Ethics Committee review had drawn a line under the matter without taking action.

Critics remarked that the current development, as striking as it is, was not the result of the revival of the files but rather the decision to open them at all, especially for Democrats, which is questionable, given the release of investigative material from a closed case, particularly one without charges.

Accusations Of Political Motive Intensify

In a sharp statement posted on X, he suggested the renewed attention is less about national security and more about his political trajectory.

'The reason Trump is so desperately trying to stop me is not because I'm running for Governor of California but because now I'm the favourite,' he wrote, adding that 'Donald Trump and Kash Patel do not get to pick the next Governor. Californians do.'

My statement on the Washington Post investigation. pic.twitter.com/sU9zaZVsFO — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 28, 2026

A political backdrop shows polling averages from Decision Desk HQ place Swalwell at 13.4 per cent among Democratic contenders in the California governor's race, trailing Republican frontrunner Steve Hilton by roughly four points.

Swalwell has long argued that the Fang episode has been weaponised against him, particularly by Trump allies. As far back as September, he said he 'fully' expected to face prosecution under a Trump-led administration, citing his inclusion in a book by Patel listing figures he believed should be held accountable.

Observers note that what cannot be ignored is how neatly the timing aligns with an election cycle.

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The FBI Pushes Back By Being 'Transparent'

The FBI, for its part, has sought to dampen the controversy. A spokesperson told The Washington Post that suggestions of improper intent were misplaced.

'The contentions in this story are incorrect,' the spokesperson said. 'This FBI, being the most transparent in history, prepares documents for numerous different reasons, including for release to different agencies and departments to further review investigations that may have been opened under previous administrations.'

Democrats have been far less restrained in their response. Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, delivered a statement, accusing the FBI leadership of straying into overt partisanship.

'The FBI is attempting to smear a sitting U.S. Congressman, candidate for governor, and vocal opponent of the president,' he said, questioning what the move had to do with legitimate law enforcement.

Raskin went further, alleging that the effort could amount to a misuse of federal resources and even a potential violation of the Hatch Act, which restricts political activity by government officials. He also claimed that rank-and-file agents had internally objected, though such assertions are difficult to verify independently.

For critics, the answer is already clear: this is a calculated attempt to revive a narrative that casts doubt on a political opponent, regardless of the absence of wrongdoing. For defenders, it is a legitimate review of past investigations, part of a broader push for openness.