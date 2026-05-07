British tourists stranded in Dubai have described sleeping in underground car parks, hotel basements, and even nightclubs as missile interceptions and regional strikes continue to disrupt parts of the Middle East.

Shortly after the US-Israel declared war on Iran, Iranian missile activity and related military interceptions triggered safety alerts, flight cancellations, and emergency shelter arrangements across the United Arab Emirates.

For years, Dubai has been seen as one of the safest and most stable travel hubs in the region, built around tourism, luxury hotels, and its role as a global aviation gateway. That sense of security has been shaken in recent months as regional tensions escalated and airspace disruptions rippled through major airline routes.

For many holidaymakers, what began as a routine trip or stopover has turned into an unplanned stay in improvised shelters beneath five-star hotels.

British Tourists Forced Into Underground Shelters

Among those caught up in the disruption were Stacey Gibson and her partner, Charles Wright, from Surrey. They had been visiting Dubai to celebrate Wright's birthday when the situation changed abruptly. Speaking from inside a hotel complex, Gibson described waking to loud explosions and confusion as the scale of the situation became clearer.

'We're in fight or flight mode,' she said. 'Every noise that you hear, every little thing, we're jumping, and asking, what's that? Do we need to move?'

According to the Daily Mail, the couple has reportedly been sleeping in a basement car park at the Mileo Hotel after being moved away from the upper floors, which are considered too exposed. Their holiday plans unravelled within hours of arriving at the airport, where they recall hearing a heavy blast that shook their taxi and caused massive disruption at departures.

'We heard this almighty bang, it shivered through our feet,' Gibson said. 'We looked at the cab driver, and he didn't know what it was.'

Since then, she said, uncertainty has defined each day. Flights have been cancelled or delayed, securing airline contact has been difficult, and hotel staff have been forced to improvise shelter arrangements as guests increasingly refuse to remain in high-rise rooms.

In one case, guests were moved into underground car parks and service areas. Videos circulating on social media show people lying on mattresses or blankets spread across concrete floors, a striking contrast to the luxury surroundings above them.

In at least one hotel, temporary beds were reportedly set up in the car park to accommodate growing numbers of displaced guests.

Dubai Crisis Disrupts Flights And Emergency Plans

The disruption has not been limited to hotels. More than 1,500 flights across the region have been cancelled globally, according to industry figures, creating widespread delays for passengers attempting to leave or transit through Gulf hubs including Dubai and Qatar.

Airlines operating between the UK and the Middle East have also been heavily affected, with a significant number of departures grounded over safety concerns linked to drone activity and missile interceptions in the wider region. British Airways and easyJet were among the carriers that cancelled routes, particularly those linked to Cyprus, following reports of nearby military activity.

The Foreign Office has updated its travel guidance, advising against travel to several countries affected by the ongoing situation, including Iran, Israel, and parts of the Gulf region where airspace disruptions have been reported.

British nationals already in affected areas have been urged to follow local safety instructions and remain in place where necessary.

Within Dubai itself, hotels have attempted to manage the situation as best they can, extending stays for stranded guests and, in some cases, accommodating families who had no immediate means of leaving. Gibson said her hotel extended her booking free of charge and even allowed staff to give up personal rooms to house families with children.

Still, communication gaps have added to the frustration. Some travellers have reported difficulty reaching airlines or receiving clear evacuation instructions, while others say they are relying on informal updates from fellow passengers and social media.

Recently, evacuation efforts have remained ongoing rather than complete. UK authorities continue to encourage registration and monitoring of official advice, while airlines adjust operations in line with regional airspace conditions.

If airspace restrictions ease, commercial routes are expected to recover quickly. If not, government-assisted departures may continue in waves, prioritising vulnerable passengers and those with no viable commercial alternatives.