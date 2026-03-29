Up to 70 British nationals may have been detained in the United Arab Emirates after sharing photos and videos linked to Iranian missile and drone attacks, according to a campaign group. The alleged arrests are said to have taken place during the recent regional conflict.

The claim, made on Sunday 29 March, has intensified concern for UK tourists and expats in the Gulf, particularly as only a far smaller number has so far been publicly acknowledged by the British government.

The detentions are said to stem from the UAE's cybercrime laws, which can be applied to material deemed harmful to public order or security.

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The issue has gained urgency after Iranian strikes hit parts of the Gulf in response to US and Israeli attacks, leaving residents and visitors in the uncomfortable position of trying to document what was happening around them while navigating a legal system many plainly did not understand.

UAE Arrests Unsettled British Travellers

Radha Stirling, chief executive of Detained in Dubai, told Sky News she believes the number of Britons swept up is much higher than the figure currently visible through consular channels.

'We're talking approaching 50 to 70 was my estimate and possibly even more. I think by the end of this we'll see a lot more, possibly 100, maybe 150,' she said.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has taken a much narrower line, saying it is providing consular assistance only to a 'small number' of British nationals detained in connection with the matter.

An FCDO spokesperson said: 'We are providing consular assistance to a small number of British nationals detained in the UAE in connection with this issue, and our ambassador is engaging with the Emirati authorities about their cases.'

Sky News also reported that five Britons are currently receiving consular assistance in the UAE after being detained on such charges, with some already released. That does not disprove Stirling's estimate, but it does leave the scale of the crackdown unresolved.

Iran War Images May Have Led to UAE Detentions

The sharper concern is not simply how many people may have been detained, but what appears to have triggered the arrests.

Stirling said many Britons had been caught after sharing updates about their own welfare while Iranian attacks were underway. If true, that would suggest some were not circulating propaganda or seeking attention online, but doing something much more mundane and recognisable: letting people know they were still alive.

'Most people did not know and were unaware of these cybercrime laws and the vast extent to which they can be applied, especially in a situation like this,' she said.

She added: 'There is no way that any of these people knew that it was illegal to send a private message to colleagues saying, "here I am, I've arrived at the airport. Is it safe for me to walk through, given this explosion", and then sharing a photo of that explosion with colleagues.'

This means there's a possibility that private or limited sharing of war-related images could still expose travellers to prosecution. For a country that attracts millions with the promise of ease, luxury, and modernity, it is a harsh reminder that the legal culture underneath can be very different from the polished image sold abroad.

Stirling also warned that anyone detained under the UAE's cybersecurity laws could face severe consequences, including life imprisonment in cases escalated under national security provisions. She rejected any argument that Britons living in the UAE for tax reasons should somehow expect less help from Westminster if they become entangled in the local justice system.

'When your citizens are locked up, when they're arbitrarily detained, when they're prosecuted under national security laws for simply sending a photo to a loved one, that's when your government needs to step up,' she said.

She added: 'And it's irrelevant whether there's tax or no tax in the UAE, our government is obliged to provide that service or else we look weak diplomatically and in the eyes of the world.'

What can be stated with confidence is limited. The FCDO has confirmed only a small number of cases. Sky News understands five Britons are currently receiving help. Everything beyond that sits in a contested space between campaigners' warnings and official silence.

But for British tourists heading to the UAE, the message is already uncomfortably clear: even a frightened message home, accompanied by a photograph, may not be treated as innocent.