The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) was given fresh allegations linked to Jeffrey Epstein in early 2024, but chose not to open a formal investigation.

Officials assessed the information as largely 'unverified' or 'hearsay' and said it did not meet the evidential threshold required to open a full inquiry under UK law. The referral reportedly included material relating to financial links and social associations involving UK-connected individuals.

The decision has since come under renewed scrutiny following a High Court decision in April 2026 granting a judicial review into the NCA's handling of the referral. Claimants argue the original assessment was 'procedurally flawed', while the agency has said it is now 're-assessing' the material in light of additional disclosures made by US authorities.

2024 Referral and Assessment

According to reporting by the Financial Times (FT), a meeting in spring 2024 brought NCA officials into contact with a US-based activist who said they had new information concerning Epstein and UK-linked figures. Follow-up discussions took place, but the agency concluded the material did not justify opening a criminal investigation.

This is the proof Starmer knew about Epstein. Starmer needs to go. It's over. https://t.co/NErAt3rwWV pic.twitter.com/E06spxun6R — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) February 12, 2026

🚨 NEW: Keir Starmer messaged Peter Mandelson the night before he announced him as US Ambassador



“You’ll be brilliant in challenging circumstances. And after many years of our discussions, we get to work together side by side. I really look forward to that”



[@ShippersUnbound] — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 23, 2026

Quite the spot from @SamCoatesSky



Sir Keir Starmer ignored advice from the head of the civil service to ensure that Lord Mandelson’s national security vetting was carried out before appointing him as ambassador to the US



Lord Case, who was the cabinet secretary at the time,… pic.twitter.com/5Stwf1A44B — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) April 20, 2026

Under standard UK practice, the NCA distinguishes between 'intelligence' and 'evidence'. Third-party dossiers are typically treated as intelligence unless supported by corroborated material or direct testimony. Officials said the 2024 referral did not meet the threshold for allocating investigative resources.

The NCA has not publicly detailed the contents of the material and has said it does not comment on specific intelligence assessments.

Read more UK Set to Release First Mandelson Files: Revisiting Epstein Friendship That Ended Ambassador Role UK Set to Release First Mandelson Files: Revisiting Epstein Friendship That Ended Ambassador Role

Renewed Scrutiny in 2026

In April 2026, the High Court granted a judicial review into the NCA's decision-making process. The proceedings will examine whether the agency applied its evidential thresholds appropriately and whether relevant material was given sufficient weight at the time.

Separately, parliamentary interest has increased. The Home Affairs Select Committee has requested briefings on how referrals involving public figures are assessed, with a focus on ensuring decisions are based solely on evidential standards.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said the public expects 'maximum transparency' in cases involving historical sexual offences. The Home Office has maintained that operational decisions remain a matter for law enforcement agencies.

Links to Wider Political Questions

The issue has also intersected with broader political questions following reporting that allegations involving Labour peer Peter Mandelson and Epstein were among those brought to the NCA in 2024. Mandelson has denied wrongdoing.

According to the FT, Downing Street was informed that year that the NCA had reviewed the material and decided not to proceed with an investigation. The episode has prompted questions about what officials knew at the time and how such information is handled within government.

Separately, the Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into Mandelson on suspicion of misconduct in public office, though this is distinct from the NCA's earlier assessment. The Met Police and the NCA have declined to comment on specific details.

🚨🇬🇧PM KEIR STARMER KNEW ABOUT JEFFREY EPSTEIN; STILL APPOINTED MANDELSON ANYWAYS🇬🇧🚨



Prime minister Keir Starmer knew, and was complicit in this scandal. The UK DESERVES BETTER.



"Documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act show Britain's National Crime Agency… pic.twitter.com/D2TqLFJqP9 — The Epstein Files (@TheEpsteinFiles) February 12, 2026

Ongoing Review and Next Steps

The NCA has said it is reviewing the 2024 material in light of additional documents released in the United States. It has not indicated whether this reassessment will lead to a formal investigation.

The judicial review is expected to consider whether procedural standards were applied correctly rather than determining the substance of the allegations themselves.

As the process continues, the case is likely to remain under scrutiny from both the courts and Parliament, with questions focusing on how intelligence is evaluated and when it meets the threshold for criminal investigation in the UK.